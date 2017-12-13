Modesto leaders ban cannabis shops downtown. Marijuana emporium proposed for former Longs Drug site.

The Modesto City Council voted late Tuesday night to allow as many as 10 marijuana dispensaries in the city.
None of the retail cannabis stores will emerge in the downtown area. The vote at 11:05 p.m. was 6-1, with Councilman Doug Ridenour opposed.
Josh Bridegroom, chief executive officer of the nonprofit Downtown Modesto Partnership, said it’s not known whether legal marijuana stores will create problems. He said the partnership wants to maintain a positive atmosphere for promoting residential projects downtown.
Marijuana outlets are “an untested thing. We have not had a chance to see how they will perform,” Bridegroom said.
Modesto’s Downtown Improvement District also had concerns with a proposal to allow up to three dispensaries downtown. Bridegroom said it could be considered after retail outlets are tested in other locations in the Modesto.
Weed shops were temporarily banned in a broadly defined downtown area bordered by Highway 99 on the west; Kansas Avenue, Needham Avenue and Downey Street on the north; Burney Street on the east; and D Street on the south
Councilwoman Kristi Ah You said her district includes hundreds of businesses on McHenry Avenue, and she didn’t want McHenry to be inundated with pot dispensaries.
Likewise, Councilman Bill Zoslocki said he would not support the regulations if dispensaries are concentrated on Yosemite Boulevard. He said business owners on Yosemite have enough troubles to deal with. “I cannot tell you how many calls I am getting,” Zoslocki said.
Under the city’s regulations, cannabis stores must be at least 100 feet from residences. City staff told the council a wider 200-foot buffer between dispensaries and homes would eliminate almost all commercial areas as potential sites for dispensaries.
The city rules establish a 600-foot buffer between marijuana businesses and schools, day cares and youth centers.
In a second vote, the council pledged to continue working with Stanislaus County on an agreement for sharing tax revenue from commercial cannabis and coordination of policies.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, a proposal surfaced for a marijuana emporium in the former Longs Drugs Store on McHenry, across from McHenry Village Shopping Center. The business would combine medicinal and recreational cannabis sales, 10,000 square feet of cultivation, distribution and extraction, according to proponent Mark Gray. The former Longs site has 400 parking spaces.
City staff said the commercial zoning would not allow cultivation and Gray would need to ask for a rezoning.
Cecil Russell, president of the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, told the council other parties are in negotiations to purchase the property. After Tuesday’s council meeting, Gray and associates said the property owner had invited them to make an offer.
Deanna Garcia of Sacramento acknowledged her proposal for a boutique medical cannabis spa, with onsite consumption, massage and cannabis creams, was killed by the downtown ban. Garcia said he hopes to get approval for the same business in Riverbank.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16
