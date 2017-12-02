More Videos 1:07 Buildings coming down to make way for Modesto courthouse Pause 0:51 Winton man killed in Merced County crash 0:37 Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 0:55 Two children shot in Modesto 4:43 Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 2:16 Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:04 What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 0:59 New Ceres brewery & taproom goes farm to pint Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Buildings coming down to make way for Modesto courthouse Work started Friday on demolishing the boarded-up buildings on a downtown block that is slated to be the home of the new Modesto courthouse, a roughly $267-million building with more than two dozen courtrooms. But the state still needs to solve a funding shortfall to pay for building this and other courthouses. Work started Friday on demolishing the boarded-up buildings on a downtown block that is slated to be the home of the new Modesto courthouse, a roughly $267-million building with more than two dozen courtrooms. But the state still needs to solve a funding shortfall to pay for building this and other courthouses. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

