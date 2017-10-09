News

Around the Region (10/09/17)

October 09, 2017 12:02 PM

MODESTO

What: McHenry Mansion Tea Sampling

When: Wednesday, Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Store, 924 15th Street

Info: The McHenry Mansion Gift Store invites the public to sample Harney teas while browsing the McHenry Mansion Gift Center. There is no charge for tea, or goodies provided by the Ceres Savemart. For more information contact Clair by email theegreyfox@aol.com.

What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast

When: Thursday, 8 a.m.

Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road

Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.

What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon

When: Thursday, Noon

Where: El Sol Restaurant, 9th Street

Info: Latino Community Roundtable invites the public to its next luncheon at El Sol Restaurant. The will be discussions on current affairs and local issues. The luncheon is no host. For more information or to researve a seat, call 209-918-2525.

What: Pancake Breakfast and Craft Fair

When: Sunday, Oct. 15, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Masonic Center, 800 Rose Ave.

Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto invites the public to our annual Pancake Breakfast and Craft Fair featuring homemade pantry items, fantastic decorated pumpkins for sale and a raffle. Proceeds go to Community Service Projects and local scholarships. For more information contact Catherine Millerman, Event co chair, 209-918-7260.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Oktoberfest Mixer

When: Tuesday, 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Where: Coldwell Banker, 23003 Joaquin Gully Road

Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Oktoberfest Mixer, in the parking lot of Coldwell Banker in downtown Twain Harte. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with an array of German themed foods with a no host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.

