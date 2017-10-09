News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/02/17)

Bee Staff Reports

October 09, 2017 11:59 AM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Sept. 14

BERGENDAHL: Michelle and Corey, Turlock, boy

GONZALEZ: Marialuisa and Eric Solis, Ceres, boy

DIAZ: Amanda and Irvin Lopez, Salida, girl

SOUSA: Christen and Eric, Stockton, girl

SPERRY: Amanda and Francis, Modesto, boy

Sept. 15

GIBBONS: Kristin and Corey Cabral, Turlock, boy

HERNANDEZ: Brandi and Bryan Dominguez, Stockton, girl

BASILE: Chabre and Anthony, Manteca, girl

ALLEN: Mallory and Kyle, Galt, girl

Sept. 16

MUNOZ: Coraima and Cristian, Gustine, boy

Sept. 17

SILVA: Ashley and Derrick, Turlock, boy

RUIZ: Maria and Jose, II., Modesto, boy

HUFFMAN: Laura and Shane, Lodi, boy

Sept. 18

DIAZ: Nicole and Justin, Riverbank, boy

Sept. 19

CHOLULA: Adrina, Stockton, girl

WELSHONSE: Katelyn and Ryan, Ceres, girl

MATEO: Jadelyn and Austin Schuck, Manteca, girl

MENDOZA: Carina and Shazad Khan, Stockton, boy

Sept. 20

CICCARELLI: Amber and Joseph, Escalon, girl

GARCIA: Briseida and Jesus Carrillo, Modesto, girl

SOUSA: Janet and Hugo, Turlock, girl

ROBINSON: Kendra and Jordan Jantz, Cers, boy

MITCHELL: Teri and Peter, Modesto, girl

ANDERSON: Anastasia and Daniel, Modesto, girl

Sept. 21

ROCHA: Tatiana and Gerardo, Modesto, girl

HASSETT: Carly and Blake Seagraves, Modesto, girl

BETTIS: Amanda and Matthew, Merced, boy

ORTIZ: Valerie and Estevan, Modesto, boy

Sept. 22

BASILIO: Vanessa and Naven, Manteca, boy

MARTINEZ: Jasmine and Froylan, Modesto, girl

OCHOA: Mariela and Francisco, Ceres, boy

CORDOVA: Diana and Antonio, III., Modesto girl

LOPEZ: Janae and Freddy, Riverbank, boy

Sept. 23

GEBHART: Natasha and Nickolas, Keyes, girl

Sept. 24

MALDONADO: Ana and Jose, Modesto, girl

LARSON: Breanne and James, San Jose, boy

ANDREETTA: Michelle and Jason Silva, Manteca, boy

KOSKI: Jessica and Derek, Modesto, boy

TRAN: Michelle and Kosal San, Stockton, girl

LOZANO: Dianna and Theodore, Modesto, boy

SHAMBLIN: Casandra and Trevor, Manteca, boy

Sept. 25

LATA-RAMAN: Dineshni and Raghwan Raman, Stockton, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Sept. 21

AVILA: Stacey, Atwater, boy

Sept. 22

PENA: Erika and Salomon Jarquin, Livingston, boy

VASSALLO: Monique, Hilmar, boy

Sept. 23

MCCOMBS: Laquisha, Livingston, girl

Sept. 24

VASQUEZ: Maria and Sergio Chavez, Denair, girl

Sept. 25

FLETCHER: Bethany and Caleb, Turlock, boy

Sept. 26

PAIZ-RIVERA: Jaqueline, Turlock, boy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest
Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations
Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

View More Video