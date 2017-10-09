Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/02/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Sept. 14
BERGENDAHL: Michelle and Corey, Turlock, boy
GONZALEZ: Marialuisa and Eric Solis, Ceres, boy
DIAZ: Amanda and Irvin Lopez, Salida, girl
SOUSA: Christen and Eric, Stockton, girl
SPERRY: Amanda and Francis, Modesto, boy
Sept. 15
GIBBONS: Kristin and Corey Cabral, Turlock, boy
HERNANDEZ: Brandi and Bryan Dominguez, Stockton, girl
BASILE: Chabre and Anthony, Manteca, girl
ALLEN: Mallory and Kyle, Galt, girl
Sept. 16
MUNOZ: Coraima and Cristian, Gustine, boy
Sept. 17
SILVA: Ashley and Derrick, Turlock, boy
RUIZ: Maria and Jose, II., Modesto, boy
HUFFMAN: Laura and Shane, Lodi, boy
Sept. 18
DIAZ: Nicole and Justin, Riverbank, boy
Sept. 19
CHOLULA: Adrina, Stockton, girl
WELSHONSE: Katelyn and Ryan, Ceres, girl
MATEO: Jadelyn and Austin Schuck, Manteca, girl
MENDOZA: Carina and Shazad Khan, Stockton, boy
Sept. 20
CICCARELLI: Amber and Joseph, Escalon, girl
GARCIA: Briseida and Jesus Carrillo, Modesto, girl
SOUSA: Janet and Hugo, Turlock, girl
ROBINSON: Kendra and Jordan Jantz, Cers, boy
MITCHELL: Teri and Peter, Modesto, girl
ANDERSON: Anastasia and Daniel, Modesto, girl
Sept. 21
ROCHA: Tatiana and Gerardo, Modesto, girl
HASSETT: Carly and Blake Seagraves, Modesto, girl
BETTIS: Amanda and Matthew, Merced, boy
ORTIZ: Valerie and Estevan, Modesto, boy
Sept. 22
BASILIO: Vanessa and Naven, Manteca, boy
MARTINEZ: Jasmine and Froylan, Modesto, girl
OCHOA: Mariela and Francisco, Ceres, boy
CORDOVA: Diana and Antonio, III., Modesto girl
LOPEZ: Janae and Freddy, Riverbank, boy
Sept. 23
GEBHART: Natasha and Nickolas, Keyes, girl
Sept. 24
MALDONADO: Ana and Jose, Modesto, girl
LARSON: Breanne and James, San Jose, boy
ANDREETTA: Michelle and Jason Silva, Manteca, boy
KOSKI: Jessica and Derek, Modesto, boy
TRAN: Michelle and Kosal San, Stockton, girl
LOZANO: Dianna and Theodore, Modesto, boy
SHAMBLIN: Casandra and Trevor, Manteca, boy
Sept. 25
LATA-RAMAN: Dineshni and Raghwan Raman, Stockton, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Sept. 21
AVILA: Stacey, Atwater, boy
Sept. 22
PENA: Erika and Salomon Jarquin, Livingston, boy
VASSALLO: Monique, Hilmar, boy
Sept. 23
MCCOMBS: Laquisha, Livingston, girl
Sept. 24
VASQUEZ: Maria and Sergio Chavez, Denair, girl
Sept. 25
FLETCHER: Bethany and Caleb, Turlock, boy
Sept. 26
PAIZ-RIVERA: Jaqueline, Turlock, boy
