News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/09/17)

Bee Staff Reports

October 09, 2017 11:59 AM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Sept. 27

RIVERA-MARTINEZ: Linda and Elvin Rivera, Modesto, girl

FERGUSON: Karen and Aaron, Stockton, girl

Sept. 28

VANDER WERFF: Brandi and Derek, Manteca, girl

SOUZA: Kelly and Aaron, Newman, girl

GONZALES: Melissa and Mario Diaz, Chowchilla, girl

GARCIA: Gabriela and Benny Marin, Modesto, girl

SARMIENTO: Myra Lynne and Michael, Salida, boy

Sept. 29

CALDERON: Maria and Jesus, Modesto, girl

HAYDEN: Anastasia and Steven Norman, Jr., Stockton, boy

Sept. 30

MARTINEZ: Jennifer and David Rodriguez, Stockton, boy

Oct. 1

CHAVEZ: Paloma and John Palaganas, Modesto, girl

PORTILLO: Claribel and Armando Guevara, Modesto, girl

IBARRA: Lissette and Juan Gomez, Jr., Turlock, girl

Oct. 2

KING: Amanda and Robert, Turlock, girl

VALDOVINOS-BELTRAN: Samanda and Joseph Ramirez, Stockton, girl

CUNNINGHAM: Jaclyn and Adam Duckett, Valley Springs, girl

VOLLANO: Sonia and Mario, Modesto, boy

MUNOZ: Selena and Hilario Morales, Newman, girl

LAND: Heaven and Cody, Lodi, boy

FIGUEROA: Melissa, Stockton, boy

Oct. 3

READY: Christa and Curitis, Modesto, girl

MCDONALD: Shannon and Clayton, Valley Springs, girl

AUSTIN: Kimheng and Seth, Manteca, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Sept. 27

RIVERA-PANTOJA: Denise and Juan Carlos, Delhi, girl

KILLOUGH: Ashley, Ceres, boy

Sept. 28

WANEES: Maryam and Waseem Yalda, Hughson, boy

LUGO: Kaasandra, Patterson, boy

SOTO: Brianna, Turlock, girl

GILL: Prabhjot and Satvir Toor, Ceres, boy

Sept. 29

ALVAREZ: Lorena and Rafael, Turlock, girl

CUEVAS: Alejandra, Livingston, boy

Sept. 30

CARRASCO: Johana and Gerardo, Hickman, boy

ROCHESTER: Kortne, Turlock, girl

Oct. 2

KEAL: Victoria, Modesto, girl

ARIAS-JUAREZ: Patricia, Turlock, boy

KAUR: Simarjit and Jaspreet Singh, Turlock, boy

Oct. 3

GONZALEZ: Gardenia and David Larez, Delhi, girl

QAYSSAR: Diana and William Barood, Modesto, girl

LOPEZ: Alejandra and Raul Limon, Livingston, boy

GUTIERREZ: Cristina, Patterson, boy

LOPEZ: Angelina and Martin, Patterson, girl

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest
Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations
Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

View More Video