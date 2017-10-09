Stanislaus County birth announcements (10/09/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Sept. 27
RIVERA-MARTINEZ: Linda and Elvin Rivera, Modesto, girl
FERGUSON: Karen and Aaron, Stockton, girl
Sept. 28
VANDER WERFF: Brandi and Derek, Manteca, girl
SOUZA: Kelly and Aaron, Newman, girl
GONZALES: Melissa and Mario Diaz, Chowchilla, girl
GARCIA: Gabriela and Benny Marin, Modesto, girl
SARMIENTO: Myra Lynne and Michael, Salida, boy
Sept. 29
CALDERON: Maria and Jesus, Modesto, girl
HAYDEN: Anastasia and Steven Norman, Jr., Stockton, boy
Sept. 30
MARTINEZ: Jennifer and David Rodriguez, Stockton, boy
Oct. 1
CHAVEZ: Paloma and John Palaganas, Modesto, girl
PORTILLO: Claribel and Armando Guevara, Modesto, girl
IBARRA: Lissette and Juan Gomez, Jr., Turlock, girl
Oct. 2
KING: Amanda and Robert, Turlock, girl
VALDOVINOS-BELTRAN: Samanda and Joseph Ramirez, Stockton, girl
CUNNINGHAM: Jaclyn and Adam Duckett, Valley Springs, girl
VOLLANO: Sonia and Mario, Modesto, boy
MUNOZ: Selena and Hilario Morales, Newman, girl
LAND: Heaven and Cody, Lodi, boy
FIGUEROA: Melissa, Stockton, boy
Oct. 3
READY: Christa and Curitis, Modesto, girl
MCDONALD: Shannon and Clayton, Valley Springs, girl
AUSTIN: Kimheng and Seth, Manteca, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Sept. 27
RIVERA-PANTOJA: Denise and Juan Carlos, Delhi, girl
KILLOUGH: Ashley, Ceres, boy
Sept. 28
WANEES: Maryam and Waseem Yalda, Hughson, boy
LUGO: Kaasandra, Patterson, boy
SOTO: Brianna, Turlock, girl
GILL: Prabhjot and Satvir Toor, Ceres, boy
Sept. 29
ALVAREZ: Lorena and Rafael, Turlock, girl
CUEVAS: Alejandra, Livingston, boy
Sept. 30
CARRASCO: Johana and Gerardo, Hickman, boy
ROCHESTER: Kortne, Turlock, girl
Oct. 2
KEAL: Victoria, Modesto, girl
ARIAS-JUAREZ: Patricia, Turlock, boy
KAUR: Simarjit and Jaspreet Singh, Turlock, boy
Oct. 3
GONZALEZ: Gardenia and David Larez, Delhi, girl
QAYSSAR: Diana and William Barood, Modesto, girl
LOPEZ: Alejandra and Raul Limon, Livingston, boy
GUTIERREZ: Cristina, Patterson, boy
LOPEZ: Angelina and Martin, Patterson, girl
