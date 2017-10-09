Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations
Several fires burned in Northern California, forcing residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8. Strong northern winds spread the Cherokee Fire in Oroville from 80 to 800 acres in just two hours Sunday night, according to tweets from Cal Fire - Butte County.
The winner of the Elk Grove Pumpkin Festival pie-eating contest over the weekend was Jeffrey Esper, who ate 15.75 pounds of the dessert. That's just over 4 pounds shy of the world record. There was also a community members pie eating contest. Elk Grove Police Department community service officer Kristina Ramirez defeated Laguna Creek High School football coach Dan Davis by 4 ounces. She ate 3.5 lbs. Information and video by Doc Souza/Elk Grove Laguna Forums
Hundreds of truckers took to the road in a combination convoy and protest as part of weeklong national effort called Operation Black and Blue, made up of many independent truckers who complain the federal Electronic Logging Device regulation set to be begin in December will unduly burden them financially and give major trucking companies an advantage over smaller independent contractors. A protester spoke about the issue in Modesto as truck drivers offered their honks of support on Highway 99 near downtown. (Erin Tracy)
Deandre JeanPierre, a former TimeOut mascot at Fresno State, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being convicted of groping. However, two teachers who had unlawful sex with a student will not have to register for life.
50 people were evacuated at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, California, after several treated by paramedics for exposure to pepper spray on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Ramsey Rob, an employee at the mall, explains what he saw.
An elderly man was taken to the hospital and another man was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, after a dispute in traffic turned ugly at G and 21st streets in Merced, police said.
Video by Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsunstar.com
Country music singer Chris Young -- who days earlier was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman fired on concert-goers -- opened his show at The Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, with a cover of Vince Gill's "Go Rest High On That Mountain."
Gary Gwilliam - lawyer for Georgia DeFilippo, Frank Carson's wife, and her daughter - discusses a claim Stanislaus County and Modesto city officials in front of the Stanislaus County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Georgia DeFilippo, the wife of prominent Modesto lawyer Frank Carson, reads a statement at a news conference announcing a claim against Stanislaus County and Modesto city officials in front of the Stanislaus County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.