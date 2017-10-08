More Videos

  Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District

Here's a drone's-eye view of the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Program Project, which will bring treated recycled water from the cities of Modesto and Turlock to the Del Puerto Water District in Patterson. Drone video shows the construction of a pump station at the City of Modesto's Jennings Wastewater Treatment Plant and a pipeline that will deliver the water to the Delta-Mendota Canal. It's there that the water district can draw water for irrigation of fodder and feed crops, according to William Wong, the City of Modesto's acting utilities director. Most of the work will be done by December with the entire projected completed by February, Wong said.
This project will supply farmers with treated water from kitchen and bathroom drains

By Kevin Valine

October 08, 2017 5:20 PM

Work is well under way on a project that will provide West Side farmers with highly treated water from sewage treatment plants in Modesto and Turlock.

The project is funded by the Del Puerto Water District, which supplies farmland along Interstate 5 between Vernalis and Santa Nella. It was prompted by cutbacks in the district’s supply from the federal Delta-Mendota Canal because of drought and fish protections.

At modbee.com, drone video shows the construction of a pump station at Modesto’s Jennings Road treatment plant and a pipeline that will deliver the water to the canal. It’s there that the district can draw water for irrigation of fodder and feed crops, according to William Wong, Modesto’s acting utilities director.

Most of the work will be done by December with the entire projected completed by February, Wong said. For the video, go to www.modbee.com.

