This project will supply farmers with treated water from kitchen and bathroom drains

Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District Here's a drone's-eye view of the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Program Project, which will bring treated recycled water from the cities of Modesto and Turlock to the Del Puerto Water District in Patterson. Drone video shows the construction of a pump station at the City of Modesto's Jennings Wastewater Treatment Plant and a pipeline that will deliver the water to the Delta-Mendota Canal. It’s there that the water district can draw water for irrigation of fodder and feed crops, according to William Wong, the City of Modesto’s acting utilities director. Most of the work will be done by December with the entire projected completed by February, Wong said. (Joan Barnett Lee/Brian Clark) Here's a drone's-eye view of the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Program Project, which will bring treated recycled water from the cities of Modesto and Turlock to the Del Puerto Water District in Patterson. Drone video shows the construction of a pump station at the City of Modesto's Jennings Wastewater Treatment Plant and a pipeline that will deliver the water to the Delta-Mendota Canal. It’s there that the water district can draw water for irrigation of fodder and feed crops, according to William Wong, the City of Modesto’s acting utilities director. Most of the work will be done by December with the entire projected completed by February, Wong said. (Joan Barnett Lee/Brian Clark) bclark@modbee.com

