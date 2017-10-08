This project will supply farmers with treated water from kitchen and bathroom drains

Work is well under way on a project that will provide West Side farmers with highly treated water from sewage treatment plants in Modesto and Turlock.
The project is funded by the Del Puerto Water District, which supplies farmland along Interstate 5 between Vernalis and Santa Nella. It was prompted by cutbacks in the district’s supply from the federal Delta-Mendota Canal because of drought and fish protections.
At modbee.com, drone video shows the construction of a pump station at Modesto’s Jennings Road treatment plant and a pipeline that will deliver the water to the canal. It’s there that the district can draw water for irrigation of fodder and feed crops, according to William Wong, Modesto’s acting utilities director.
Most of the work will be done by December with the entire projected completed by February, Wong said. For the video, go to www.modbee.com.
