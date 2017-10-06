Around the Region (10/07/17)

MODESTO
What: “Sabado De Educacion”
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Office of Student Equity presents “Sabado De Educacion,” a free workshop to inform the public about educational opportunities and campus resources available at MJC, in Forum 110. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Forum Building. Parking is free and lunch is provided. Activities include speakers, hands-on assistance with MJC application, orientation, Cal Dream and FAFSA financial aid applications, assessment testing and creating an education plan with a college counselor. An immigration attorney will provide a “Know Your Rights” presentation and DACA update. All presentations will be in Spanish, with English options available on demand. The event is recommended for anyone interested in finding out more about MJC, applying for college or financial aid. For more information contact Ulises Ochoa Diaz, MJC student success specialist, at 209-575-7775 or ochoau@mjc.edu,
What: Community Health and Wellness Fair
When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1614 H St.
Info: The Seventh Day Adventist Church invites the public to its community health and wellness fair. Those in need of services can recieve free dental care, weight loss screenings, healthy food samples and more. For more information contact the church at 209-606-4218 or for those in need of Spanish services - Informacion en Español Contacte pastorj@modestosda.org.
What: Delta Kappa Gamma Area XVII Conference
When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: DKG Area XVII Conference will be held at SCOE for members, those interested in joining, and guests. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Continental breakfast, informative interest sessions, keynote speaker, vendors, entertainment and lunch. Registration is $20 before October 7 and $25 after that date. For more information call Gloria at 209-545-0883 or email dkgmodesto@gmail.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: History of California’s Bear Flag
When: Sunday, 1:30-3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum presents the lecture, “The Grand History of California’s Bear Flag from 1846 to Present”. The lecture will be led by Bill Trinkle, Director of the Bear Flag Museum of Sacramento. Trinkle will discuss the history of California’s Bear Flag which has had an interesting, dispute ridden and complex history from its origination in the Bear Flag Revolt of June and July 1846 to its present prolific use in art and on items of common use. Cost: free for museum members, $10 non-members Memberships start at just $35. For more information contact the museum at 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
JAMESTOWN
What: Harvest Haunt Express
When: Weekends, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 SHP, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The California State Parks, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are proud to offer family-friendly “Harvest Haunt Express” train rides on all four weekends in October. With the train whimsically decorated for Halloween and staffed by a “skeleton crew,” the popular train rides take place aboard an excursion train that departs at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Saturdays, the excursion train will be pulled by Sierra No. 3 (the “Movie Star Locomotive”) and on Sundays by a vintage diesel locomotive. Train ride guests are encouraged to get in the spirit and dress up according to the theme: Critters & Creatures (Oct. 7-8), Superheroes & Villains (Oct. 14-15), Pirates & Princesses (Oct. 21-22) and Witches and Wizards (Oct. 28-29). Tickets for “Harvest Haunt Express” train rides are $15 adults, $10 youths ages 6-17, ages 5 and under are free. To make advance online reservations, call 209-984-3953 or visit www.railtown1897.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge No. 65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gracy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Oktoberfest Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Where: Coldwell Banker, 23003 Joaquin Gully Road
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Oktoberfest Mixer, in the parking lot of Coldwell Banker in downtown Twain Harte. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with an array of German themed foods with a no host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: A large crowd of baseball fans surrounded the news bulletin board in front of Wooten and Bell’s on I street. The bulletin board flashed each play of Major League World Series game between Chicago White Sox’s and New York Yankees. The game was played in Chicago. The Wooten and Bell bulletin board would flash the next days game, starting at 12 o’clock, Modesto time.
Comments