Traffic argument turns violent at busy intersection in Merced

A 35-year-old Merced man has been identified by police as the suspect in the alleged assault of a 67-year-old man during a traffic dispute.
Jonathan S. Randol, 35, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after he got into an argument with the victim over a near traffic collision at the intersection of G and 21st streets in central Merced, according to Merced Police Department investigators.
Randol was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony assault. He posted bail and was released early Thursday, according to booking records.
Sgt. Joe Weiss said Randol made a turned west onto 21st Street at the intersection and nearly the struck the victim. Multiple witnesses told police Randol then got out of his car and the two exchanged words.
Police said Randol, who is listed at 6-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 350 pounds, shoved the 67-year-old man, knocking him to the ground. The victim struck his head on the road and was injured, according to investigators.
An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available Thursday. His name has not been released.
“The victim was disoriented after the incident, had trouble recalling what happened,” Weiss said in a telephone interview Thursday.
Police said Randol acknowledged the argument when questioned by investigators.
“He said that he felt that the elderly male was trying to assault him at the time that he pushed him,” Weiss told the Sun-Star.
Randol could not immediately be reached for telephone Thursday.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments