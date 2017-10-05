Traffic argument turns violent at busy intersection in Merced

More Videos 2:23 Lawyer for Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, discusses claim against government officials Pause 1:17 Country singer, survivor Chris Young honors Las Vegas victims at Fresno concert 1:22 Watch Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, read statement at news conference 0:50 One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:53 Condemned Modesto apartments burn 2:36 Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 0:32 Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced An elderly man was taken to the hospital and another man was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, after a dispute in traffic turned ugly at G and 21st streets in Merced, police said. Video by Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsunstar.com An elderly man was taken to the hospital and another man was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, after a dispute in traffic turned ugly at G and 21st streets in Merced, police said. Video by Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsunstar.com rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

