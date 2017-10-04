Around the Region (10/05/17)

MODESTO
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in our 80th year, offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Paper Shredding Event
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Old Longs Drugs parking lot, 1625 McHenry Ave.
Info: Modesto residents only, no businesses, up to 3 paper grocery bags or small boxes, no binders and no plastic. Proof of Modesto address is required. For more information call 209-577-4595.
What: Table Setting Luncheon and Preview
When: Oct. 16 and 17
Where: Seasons Catering at McHenry Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation invites the public to its 31 annual Table Setting Luncheon and Preview. Preview, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., cost $10. Luncheon, Oct. 17, doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the cost is $40. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservation for the lunch, contact Barbara Wesley 209-575-9615.
COULTERVILLE
What: Fall Plant Sale
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Fire House Garden (corner of Highway 49 and J132)
Info: The Mariposa Master Gardeners will be hosting its annual fall plant sale. There will be many selections of plants for sale including: native plants, blooming plants, rudbeckia and more. For more information, contact the Mariposa Master Gardeners at 209-966-2034 or mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu.
OAKDALE
What: Western Day and Chili Cook Off
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo Grounds, 1666 E. F St.
Info: The Oakdale Tourism and Visitors Bureau invites the public to its second annual Western Day and Chili Cook off. There will be crafts, food vendors, Live Music and more. Children will enjoy the Kids Korral, and the adults get to judge who is the best at the International Chili Society and the Community Chili Cook Offs. For more information contact Pam Dumas, Business Manager at 209-345-9264 or email oakdaletourism@gmail.com.
RIPON
What: Elvis Presley Tribute Concert
When: Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ripon High School, 301 N. Acacia Ave.
Info: The Ripon Arts League hosts a Tribute to Elvis Presley by Jim Anderson and the Rebels. Tickets are $35 for adults, $5 for students and allows entry to all four remaining community concerts. Order tickets by calling Jackie at 209-599-3476 or at the door. At Ripon Arts League concerts cookies, coffee or cold water are free at intermission. For more information email Kit Oase at kitoase@yahoo.com.
50 YEARS AGO: The Modesto office of the State Department of Employment placed 1,300 residents in jobs during the month of September. Ninety percent of the 1,300 placed were in the food processing industry. At that time, canneries relied on the department for about 20 percent of its labor force during the peak of the season. About 7,800 residents, most of them regular senior employees, worked in Stanislaus district canneries and related plants.
