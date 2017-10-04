Reported street race turns into crash with major injuries

A driver was taken to Doctors Medical Center with major injuries after two vehicles racing on Standiford Avenue collided early Wednesday, police report.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. The drivers were racing west on Standiford just west of Tully Road when one lost control of his vehicle and collided with the other, said Modesto police Sgt. Pat Kimes.
The drivers’ names were not available Wednesday morning. The driver who lost control spun out after the initial collision and struck a city tree and a utility pole, causing him to overturn, Kimes said.
“The driver of the vehicle that had flipped over was trapped inside ... with gasoline spilled all around the vehicle,” according to an incident summary by Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg. “Crews worked to free the trapped driver using hydraulic extrication tools, while fire safety precautions were set up.”
The driver suffered major injuries, Kimes said.
The second driver spun out after the initial collision and ended up facing east in the westbound lanes of Standiford, Kimes said. He did not require medical treatment.
Comments