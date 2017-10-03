Around the Region (10/04/17)

MODESTO
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, noon
Where: Modesto JC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science solloquium will feature the topic: “Genetics Information Explosion and You.” The subject is presented by Karin Wagner, MS, LCGC, genetic counselor, at Kaiser Permanente, in the Science Community Center, Room 115. The Colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information contact Anderson at 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. Entry fee $5; sandwich and chips $5. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: MJC Civic Engagement Project
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project (CEP) invites the community to a free screening of the film, “Making of a Gangsta,” in Forum Building room 110. The event is part of the CEP Fall Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. Through interviews with clinical psychologists, gang experts, and former gang members, Making of a Gangsta presents viewers with stories of heartbreak and messages of healing. The film’s director, Adam T. Ybarra,will be the special guest speaker. Ybarra served as team chaplain for the Oakland Raiders and currently heads The Tenacious Group.There will also be an opportunity for questions and answers. For more information on MJC’s Civic Engagement Project or the Fall Film and Lecture Series, contact Jason Wohlstadter, professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu.
MANTECA
What: Manteca Pumpkin Fair
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Manteca Library, 320 W. Center St.
Info: The Manteca Sunrise Kiwanis presents its 33rd annual Pumpkin Fair in downtown Manteca. Parking and entrance is free; more than 150 vendors and exhibitors will provide family fun. The event includes two live entertainment stages, children’s activities, a haunted house and more. Saturday evening features an outdoor showing of the classic movie “Night of the Living Dead,” with refreshments and popcorn available. Sunday features a classic car show. For more information visit www.sunrisekiwanis.org.
TURLOCK
What: Antique Radio and Electronics Sale
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Fairgrounds, 901 N. Broadway
Info: The public is invited to celebrate the golden age of radio with the Central Valley Antique Radio Club with its 17th aanual Vintage Radio Sale and Raffle. Many old time radios, tubes parts and test equipment available for sale, free radio appraisals, radio raffle and old timey music provided by KCSS DJ Harold Peterson. The radio event is at the front entrance to the Fairgrounds. Sellers are welcome and a $15 donation will be requested per space. For more information call Rich at 209-202-9492 or visit www.cvantiqueradio.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Eproson Park , 22901 Meadow Dr.
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce presents its 12th Annual Oktoberfest. Oktoberfest will feature over 25 craft beers, live music, commemorative beer mug and traditional German food. Entry fee is $40 per person or $75 per couple and tickets may be purchased on https://www.eventbrite.com. Wine will also be available. The Artisans and Craft Vendors will open at 10 a.m.. Live German music by the Black Irish Band and Agent. There will also be a children’s play area with a bounce house and more. Transportation will be provided by Tuolumne County Transit who will do pickups/drop offs every 15 minutes at the Twain Harte Market. For more information contact the Chamber office at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com. Proceeds benefit Chamber activities including Concerts in the Pines and the beautification of the downtown area.
40 YEARS AGO: It cost the city of Modesto and taxpayers $1.8 million a year to keep the city clean. City crews maintained 348 miles of streets, areas were gardened and tons of litter was removed from the city’s parks. Modesto residents, consisting of 34,000 occupied living units, also paid a private garbage firms franchised by the city, a base rate of $2 a week for each can of garbage removed. Most of the debris in the city was handled by the garden refuse division of the Public Work Department, which had an annual budget of $727,000.
