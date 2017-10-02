2 killed in early-morning crash in Merced County

Two women were killed early this morning when their car crashed into a canal in Planada, authorities have confirmed.
The crash was reported at 3:08 a.m. in the area of Cody Avenue and Haskell Avenue near the outskirts of northeastern Planada. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver, a 20-year-old Merced woman, was heading north on Cody Avenue with one passenger in her car, a 23-year-old Planada woman.
Officer Eric Zuniga said the car, a 2011 Ford Fusion, was just north of Haskell Avenue when the driver attempted to turn onto a dirt road along the Planada Canal. For unknown reasons, the car overturned into the canal and was submerged in the deep waters, trapping both victims inside.
The names of the victims are being withheld until their families are notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
