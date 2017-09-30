Missing hiker found at Sequoia National Park 3 days after disappearing

The search for the hiker who suddenly went missing Wednesday ended late Saturday afternoon as the hiker was located about 2.5 miles east of the Sequoia National Park trailhead, said The National Park Service.
The parks’ helicopter located Edward “Hall” Newbegin, 49, hiking towards Mineral King on the Franklin Lakes Trail. Newbegin was reported to have no injuries and was reunited with his family.
The National Park Service said earlier Saturday afternoon that Newbegin had separated from his hiking party and was last seen on Wednesday. The next day, his hiking group reported him missing when he did not arrive at the meeting location.
Newbegin was in the lower Big Arroyo area of the park when he was last seen by his group, the Park Service said.
His hiking group had planned to hike into Kern Canyon and then out through Mount Whitney by Saturday.
Newbegin was described as an experienced hiker. But the Park Service said he reportedly had been behaving more carelessly than usual around the time he went missing.
Staff writer Chueyee Yang contributed to this report. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
