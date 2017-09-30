Officials investigate fire that destroys vehicle in southeast Modesto

More Videos 1:40 A human pink ribbon in Turlock Pause 0:43 A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists 0:36 Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 0:40 El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam 2:47 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 2:18 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Sights and Sounds 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fire destroys Honda sedan in southeast Modesto A Honda sedan was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in southeast Modesto, California. The Honda was parked next to a sound wall on Lincoln Avenue north of Poppy Patch Drive when a neighbor saw flames coming from it at about 6 a.m., said Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric DeHart. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

