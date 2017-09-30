Officials investigate fire that destroys vehicle in southeast Modesto

A Honda sedan was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in southeast Modesto.
The Honda was parked next to a sound wall on Lincoln Avenue north of Poppy Patch Drive when a neighbor saw flames coming from it at about 6 a.m., said Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric DeHart.
He said the vehicle was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and that it appeared the fire started on the passenger side. A cause is still under investigation.
An owner of the vehicle had not been located as of early Saturday afternoon. The car had not been reported stolen, DeHart said.
