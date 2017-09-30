Alleged ‘Mongols’ biker gang members arrested after search warrant

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Visalia after detectives served search warrants at two homes.
James Earl Melo, 44, and Christopher Clay Wilson, 39, were both arrested Friday after narcotics detectives issued a search warrant for a home on the 600 block of Edison Street and another at a home on the 3600 block of College Avenue. The warrants were issued after there was suspicion of drug distribution by members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, police said.
After the searches, detectives confiscated a loaded handgun, half a pound of methamphetamine and more than $13,000 in cash. The men were booked into the Tulare County Jail for allegations including suspicion of drug sales, weapons and being in a street gang.
