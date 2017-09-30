Two men allegedly linked to the Mongols Motorcycle Club gang were arrested Sept. 29 in Visalia after search warrants were served at two homes for suspicion of drug activity. A loaded weapon, cash and methamphetamine were seized after the search warrants.
Two men allegedly linked to the Mongols Motorcycle Club gang were arrested Sept. 29 in Visalia after search warrants were served at two homes for suspicion of drug activity. A loaded weapon, cash and methamphetamine were seized after the search warrants. Visalia Police Department
Two men allegedly linked to the Mongols Motorcycle Club gang were arrested Sept. 29 in Visalia after search warrants were served at two homes for suspicion of drug activity. A loaded weapon, cash and methamphetamine were seized after the search warrants. Visalia Police Department

News

Alleged ‘Mongols’ biker gang members arrested after search warrant

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

September 30, 2017 10:52 AM

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Visalia after detectives served search warrants at two homes.

James Earl Melo, 44, and Christopher Clay Wilson, 39, were both arrested Friday after narcotics detectives issued a search warrant for a home on the 600 block of Edison Street and another at a home on the 3600 block of College Avenue. The warrants were issued after there was suspicion of drug distribution by members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, police said.

After the searches, detectives confiscated a loaded handgun, half a pound of methamphetamine and more than $13,000 in cash. The men were booked into the Tulare County Jail for allegations including suspicion of drug sales, weapons and being in a street gang.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A human pink ribbon in Turlock

A human pink ribbon in Turlock 1:40

A human pink ribbon in Turlock
Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in 1:32

Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in
Enochs science students' cool new tool 2:01

Enochs science students' cool new tool

View More Video