Around the Region (09/28/17)

MODESTO
What: Lecture: Josh Shipp
When: Friday, 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: State Theatre, 1307 J Street
Info: Stanislaus County Office of Education and Sierra Vista Child and Family Services will be hosting a free live event to learn how you can become a champion for foster youth in Stanislaus County. The event will feature national speaker Josh Shipp, A global youth empowerment expert, and acclaimed speaker. Also speaking is Carroll Schroeder, Executive Director for the California Alliance of Child and Family Services. He will be presenting information on the Continuum of Care Reform. For more information or to register call 209-238-1510 or email kbarber@stancoe.org or visit www.eventbrite.com. Childcare provided by Sierra Vista Child and Family Services at 101 Park Ave., Modesto and an RSVP is required. Call 209-491-0872.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Coffee and Doughnuts with the Mayor
When: Friday, 9 to 10 a.m.
Where: Sam and Dave’s Market, 1111 I St.,
Info: Residents can stop by and chat with Mayor Ted Brandvold. Sam and Dave’s owner Dave Lopez said the coffee and doughnuts have been donated for the event.
What: Delta Kappa Gamma Area XVII Conference
When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: DKG Area XVII Conference will be held at SCOE for members, those interested in joining, and guests. DKG promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Continental breakfast, informative interest sessions, keynote speaker, vendors, entertainment and lunch. Registration is $20 before October 7 and $25 after that date. For more information call Gloria at 209-545-0883 or email dkgmodesto@gmail.com.
COPPEROPOLIS
What: DNA workshop
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Copperopolis Armory, 695 Main Street.
Info: The Calaveras Genealogical Society (CGS) is presenting a DNA workshop at the Copperopolis Armory. Guest presenters Linda Parker-Magellan and Katherine Borges, founding members of the International Society for Genetic Genealogy (ISOGG), will have two sessions - one in the morning and another in the afternoon. The first will be: “The Auto, Mito, and Y of DNA” and the second is: “Fishing The DNA Ponds - Steps to Success.” Cost is $20 for CGS members and $25 for non-members. Snacks, water and soda will be available for purchase on site, lunch not provided. Doors will open at 9 a.m. For more information or to register for the presententation email info@calaverasgenealogy.com or visit calaverasgenealogy.com.
MARIPOSA
What: Mariposa Farm and Ranch Tour
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Self Led Tour
Info: The Mariposa Agri Nature Association (MANA) invites the public to the 11th annual Mariposa Farm and Ranch Tour. Visit five farms and ranches whose owners showcase their agricultural and/or resource preservation activities. Tickets are $10 per person, or $25 for a whole car. Kids under 12 are free. 50 percent of the proceeds from purchased tickets will be donated to Detwiler fire victims. Tickets may be purchased at any tour location, at the Mariposa Chamber of Commerce, or at Casto Oaks Wine. For more information contact Kris Casto 209-377-8450 or email castokris@aol.com or visit www.mariposafarmsandranches.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sonora Writers Group: Author Read and Sign
When: Friday, Oct. 3, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Dust Bowl Cafe, 200 Main Street
Info: The Sonora Writers Group will be hosting a reading and signing of Turlock native, now residing in Columbia, Jill Leach-Klajic’s novel, “With Dignity”. Leach-Klajic’s novel Takes place in rural Arkansas in the early 1900’s, and features the ingredients of love, sex, sacrifice, death, adultery, murder and insanity. For information on the book reading and signing at the Dust Bowl, contact Dan Ryan at 209-541-7440 or email jillk95310@gmail.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a request to abandon First Street in Hughson went through the Stanislaus County Planning Commission without opposition. However, the item stalled and was sent to a public hearing before the Board of Supervisors. Eight residents presented a protest petition to the board saying the street is highly beneficial to the community. The request to abandon the street was made by Elliot Navon of Modesto, who bought a warehouse in the area and discovered the legal description of the property included the street. The county did not maintain the street, according the public works.
Comments