The motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in north Modesto on Saturday night has been identified as 59-year-old Mark Claire.

The Modesto man was traveling about 55 mph on Pentecost Drive, well above the speed limit, toward Kiernan Avenue when he veered into the opposite lane and crashed head on with a Mazda.

Claire was wearing a helmet but sustained major injuries and died at a hospital shortly after the crash.