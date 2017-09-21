Around the Region (09/22/17)

MODESTO
What: Community Nature Walk
When: Saturday, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Dry Creek and La Loma parks
Info: The Audubon and Sierra Club invite members and the public on a 2-mile walk through Dry Creek/East LaLoma Park. This walk will be geared to families and beginners. The group will depart promptly at 9 a.m., from the “Scenic Oaks Office Park - Peggy Mensinger Trail” parking lot at Coffee Road and Scenic Drive. For more information, contact Elaine, 209-300-4253 or Ralph, sharks_hockey_maniac@yahoo.com.
What: Local Author Fair
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Downtown Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will host its eighth annual Local Author Fair on the Library’s portico. Community members will have an opportunity to meet with a variety of local authors. A selection of children’s, teen and adult titles in a variety of genres will be available for the public to purchase. Participating authors include Hector R. Barrera, Ph.D., Myron Bertolero, Noah Bertolero and many others. For more information contact the Stanislaus County Library’s Outreach Department at 209-558-7817.
What: Batman Day
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Bonanza Books and Comics, 2308 McHenry Ave.
Info: Bonanza Books and Comics invites the public and other costumed fans to Batman Day. The store will feature a free Batman Day 2017 Special Edition comic, Harley Quinn Batman Day 2017 Special Edition comic and DC Super Hero Girls Batman Day 2017 Special Edition comic. This will also be the 25th anniversary of the first appearance of Harley Quinn, the Jokers female sidekick. Super heroes and villians will make appearances beginning at 10 a.m. with Batman, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke and many others. Special guest John Harrison, author of the “Shadow Saga,” will also be in attendance. For more information contact the store at 209-529-0415.
What: Chili Cook-Off
When: Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars - Post 3199, 2801 W. Hatch Rd.
Info: The Veterans of Foreign Wars - Post 3199 invites the public to its 15th Annual Chili Cook-Off and kid’s carnival. There will also be tri-tip, drinks and raffle prizes. For the children there will be pony rides, a water slide, games and more. Plus plenty of vendors for all to tour. For more information contact Alfred Garcis at 209-521-5180.
CERES
What: Car Seat Safety Checkup
When: Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: Ceres Fire Station 3, 420 E Service Road
Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus Coalition will join with Stanislaus County to celebrate Child Passenger Safety Month in September. There will be nearly 500 community car seat locations across the United States as part of the Buckle Up program supported by Chevrolet. Nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians, Safe Kids Stanislaus, American Chevrolet and Ceres Fire Department, will host a car seat checkup event at Ceres Fire Station #3 to make sure children in Stanislaus County are riding safely in the car. For more information contact Rena Lepard at 209-342-3459 or email rena.lepard@tenethealth.com or visit safekids.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Volunteer Open House
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 SHP, 18115 5th Ave.
Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (SHP) is looking for interested volunteers to help support The Polar Express Train Ride experiences that will be available this holiday season. Interested adult volunteers are encouraged to attend one of the Volunteer Open House events; the next volunteer open house will be Saturday, Sept. 30. Volunteers will conduct a number of festive activities that include welcoming greeters, line monitoring, and more. Complimentary refreshments will be provided at the volunteer open house events. For more information or to register call 209-984-4408 or visit www.railtown1897.org to download application.
MURPHYS
What: Secrets of the Burned Forest
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Murphys Branch Library, 480 Park Ln.
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society (CSAS) presents, “Secrets of the Burned Forest”. CSAS President Barry Boulton will lead the discussion with a movie by biologist and filmmaker Maya Khosla titled, “Searching for the Gold Spot.” During the presentation Boulton will stop the movie to discuss various topics as they arise. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto Post No. 74, American Legion, voted unanimously to donatethe post’s field artillery piece from World War I to the Stanislaus County Defense Council’s scrap metal campaign. The field artillery piece was donated to the legion by the government after it had been captured in battle during WWI. It was sitting on the I Street side of the County Courthouse since 1932. Post No. 74 then appointed three members, E. J. Michell, Ralph Prestige and Henry Cline, to work with the salvage committee of the defense council.
