Pit bulls, Chihuahuas are county's most over-bred dogs. What's being done about it.

Pit bulls and Chihuahuas are the most over-bred dogs in Stanisalus County, accounting for nearly half of the dog population at the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency.
To reduce those numbers, the agency has extended and expanded a free spay and neuter program for those two breeds.
The program was offered in four zip codes in Ceres and Modesto last year, resulting in the spay and and neuter of more than 800 dogs, said Annette Patton, the agency’s executive director.
Due to its success, the program has been expanded for the 2017-18 fiscal year to include every area serviced by the agency – Modesto, Ceres, Patterson, Hughson and Waterford and the unincorporated areas of the county.
The program in the past has been funded through donations and part of licensing fees for non-altered dogs but this year got a boost with a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. Patton said the agency has 1,100 certificates for free spay and neuters to hand out.
Here’s how it works: Bring your dog to the the agency at 3647 Cornucopia Way during its rabies vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. The vaccinations normally cost just $6 but are free for the participants in the pit bull and chihuahua program.
Once the dog has been vaccinated, you will receive a certificate for a free spay and neuter that can be used at any veterinarian in the county. Another Bonus, Patton said, this “Gets them to establish a relationship with a local veterinarian.”
Once the dog has been altered, you will receive a free license for the year.
There are many factors that contribute to decreasing the euthanasia rate at a shelter and decreasing intake is one of them, which this program has done, Patton said. The dog euthanasia rate this year is at an all time low of of 18 percent; last year when it was 29 percent.
Other factors include a record adoption year thanks, in part, to a new partnership with Petco in Turlock, which hosts adoption drives every weekend, and new agreements with rescues that take animals that might otherwise have been euthanized.
And to generate more interest on pit bull adoptions – there are about 20 pit bulls at the agency right now – the adoption fee for the breed has been reduced by half to $45 because of a generous offer by a community member to pay the difference.
Patton said the Agency already has given out several hundred free spay and neuter certificates for the pit bull and chihuahua program since July 1. She said most of those dog owners are coming from Patterson and Modesto, where staff currently are canvassing homes to find unlicensed dogs.
Patton said people post on message boards and social media to warn each other that canvassers are in the area and not to answer the door if you have an unlicensed dog. But if your dog is like most, he or she will bark when someone comes to the door. Tat’s enough evidence for you to receive two $100 citations in the mail; one for no license and another for no proof of rabies vaccinations.
The good news, Patton said, is “it's a fix it ticket; you have 30 days to pay for licensing and then the fine goes away.” She said about 90 percent of residents pay the $12 license fee for altered dogs and $150 for unaltered dogs. The other pay the fines or eventually get sent to collections.
