Around the Region (09/20/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., Suite #145
Info: The Modesto Computer Users Group will be having another technology workshop. Bill Hobbs, who will discuss, “TIME—As it applies to our 21st Century Universe—In which Precision is Paramount!” The public is invited to attend; admission is free. Dinner optional. For more information contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Sons In Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Luncheon will feature Edd Santwier, who will speak on the Hetch Hetchy Dam and the Railroad built to support the Dam construction. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships , discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, contact Sam Graham 209-552-0960.
What: Evening in Spain Fundraiser
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Events Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Parent Resource Center will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the community. The night will feature Spanish flamenco and tango dance performances by Tango del Cielo of San Francisco, with world reknowed harpist Anna Maria Mendieta. Individual tickets, table sales and sponsorships are available. Tickets are $75 per person, space is limited and reservations are encouraged. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Maria H. or Susan at 209-549-8193 or visit www.prcfamilies.org. Funds raised from the evening will benefit the non-profit center’s programs.
What: Modesto Rugby Club Barbecue
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Ustach Park, 2700 Hillglen Dr.
Info: The Modesto Rugby Club will be hosting its first recruitment barbecue. Visit with the coaching staff, meet players and learn about the sport. No prior rugby knowledge or experience necessary to play; training will be provided. For more information email the club at modrugby@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.
MERCED
What: Animal Fun Day
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Applegate Park Zoo, 1045 W 25th St.
Info: The Applegate Park Zoo in Merced will be having an Animal Fun Day. The fun day includes a petting zoo, duck feeding, face painting and goat feeding. For more information contact the zoo 209-725-3337 or visit www.mercedzoo.org.
TURLOCK
What: S.A.F.E. Seminar
When: Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Seniors Against Financial Exploitation Seminar is presented by the Stanislaus Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance - a program of Catholic Charities - with support of the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and Area Agency on Aging. Learn the essentials to protect yourself and those for whom you care, against elder abuse and exploitation. Seating is limited, a reservation is encouraged. Registration starts at 8 a.m., with a free continental breakfast; lunch is provided as well. For more information or reserve a seat call 209-529-3784.
40 YEARS AGO: Stanislaus County registered the first rain in 122 days. The rain extended up to the Sierra watershed which was also severely dry. The water gauge in Modesto registered .18 of an inch. However, where the rain fell the most was in the Sierra which also replenished the reservoirs. The last measurable amount of rainfall that fell in Modesto was on May 19, 1977, a total of .01 of an inch, as recorded by the Modesto Irrigation District rain gauge.
