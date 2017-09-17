Around the Region (09/18/17)

MODESTO
What: Genealogical Society Meeting
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd.
Info: The Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County will be holding a meeting with special guest speaker Millie Starr. Starr will discuss how to “Let your Ancestors introduce themselves to you with their own written words or the words of others.” Meetings are open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information contact Jennifer McDonald at poto4everhp@gmail.com.
What: Woodland Ave. Slurry and Seal
When: Tuesday through Oct. 4
Where: Woodland Ave. Area
Info: City of Modesto Public Works Department will be working in the following areas: Woodland Avenue to Rosemore Avenue, Rosemore Avenue to Kansas Avenue, Kansas Avenue to Morse Avenue, and Morse Avenue to Woodland Avenue. Slurry sealing extends the life of a street by five to seven years. For more information contact the Public Works Department, Streets Division at 209-342-2244.
What: Evening in Spain Fundraiser
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Events Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Parent Resource Center will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the community. The night will feature Spanish flamenco and tango dance performances by Tango del Cielo of San Francisco, with world renowed harpist Anna Maria Mendieta. Individual tickets, table sales and sponsorships are available. Tickets are $75 per person, space is limited and reservations are encouraged. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Maria H. or Susan at 209-549-8193 or visit www.prcfamilies.org. Funds raised from the evening will benefit the non-profit center’s programs.
MERCED
What: DACA Forum
When: Wednesday, Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Merced College, 3600 M Street
Info: Merced College and the Consulado De Mexico En Fresno will team up to host a workshop for all interested students, and employees that are effected or have family or friends effected by pending changes to end the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The workshop is designed to inform students and employees of the resources available to them, assist eligible DACA students with getting their new applications in by the Oct. 4 deadline, and answer questions regarding any legal concerns. The workshop will be held in Study Central, with priority given to students. For more information contact the college at 209-381-6470 or 209-381-6328.
OAKDALE
What: Skirts 'n Flirts Square Dance Club
When: Wednesdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Grange Hall, 30 Lambuth Ave.
Info: The Skirts 'n Flirts Square Dance Club will be offering its 12 week square dancing class to the public. Special price of $15 per person for the first 6 prepaid classes will be offered, when you mention the Region column or bring article to first class. New dancers are welcome for the first 3 classes, afterwards signups will be closed. For more information contact Pat at 209-556-8524 or Jeri at 209-681-2699 or visit singleskirtsnflirts.ccsda.org.
RIPON
What: Ripon Community Concerts Series
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Ripon High School, 304 N. Acacia Ave.
Info: The Ripon Arts League invites local residents and friends from surrounding communities to the 24th season of community concerts. For $35 individuals will be able to attend 5 concerts and hear multiple musical groups. Student tickets are $5 for the season. Opening group will be the 35-40 member Gottschalk Concert Band with piano soloist, John Hallebrandt, playing Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Free cookies, coffee or cold water are available at intermission. For more information or to order tickets call Jackie at 209-599-3476 or Kit at 209-599-3408.
TURLOCK
What: Debate Forum of Democratic Candidates for CD10
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to the first o fmany Democratic debate forum for Congressional District 10 seat. This event is a moderated debate between the current declared candidates for the Congressional District 10 seat. The event is free to the public. For more information contact Margaret at 209-605-0018.
