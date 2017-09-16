More Videos

  • Greek Festival dancing

    Oli Mazi and Panikos dance groups perform together during the Greek Food Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Modesto Saturday. Festival continues on Sunday.

Oli Mazi and Panikos dance groups perform together during the Greek Food Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Modesto Saturday. Festival continues on Sunday.
Oli Mazi and Panikos dance groups perform together during the Greek Food Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Modesto Saturday. Festival continues on Sunday. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

News

Opa! It’s all Greek at Modesto celebration

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

September 16, 2017 5:53 PM

The community has a chance to eat, drink, dance and celebrate all things Greek in Modesto this weekend.

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church kicked off its 52nd annual Greek Food Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, but if you missed all the “Opas!” and baklava, don’t worry, the celebration continues on Sunday, Sept. 17.

A homage to authentic Greek food, there are delicious savory options and homemade pastries to be tasted. In addition, the church is offering tours, live cultural music, spirited Greek dancers and an agora (marketplace). Takeout is available for food purchases.

The event will continue 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 313 Tokay Ave. in Modesto. Tickets are $18 , $9 ages 12 and under $9.

