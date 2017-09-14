More Videos

  • Human remains found in Merced County corn field

    Detectives with the Merced County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious death in a corn field near Sandy Mush Road and Combs Road.

News

Brianna Calix

bcalix@mercedsunstar.com

September 14, 2017 8:57 AM

Detectives with the Merced County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious death near Sandy Mush and Combs roads.

The sheriff's office responded to a rural corn field about 7 a.m. near the John Latoracca Correctional Center after human remains were found while a corn field was being harvested.

Identifying details about the body, such as age and gender, remain unknown since the body was badly decomposed, said Deputy Daryl Allen, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

The case remains under investigation.

