Human remains found in Merced County corn field

Detectives with the Merced County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious death near Sandy Mush and Combs roads.
The sheriff's office responded to a rural corn field about 7 a.m. near the John Latoracca Correctional Center after human remains were found while a corn field was being harvested.
Identifying details about the body, such as age and gender, remain unknown since the body was badly decomposed, said Deputy Daryl Allen, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.
The case remains under investigation.
Comments