Man arrested after three children found dead in West Sacramento home

Three children were found dead in a West Sacramento apartment Wednesday night, and their father has been arrested in connection with the killings.
Police swarmed the apartment complex in the 250 block of Touchstone Place Thursday morning. West Sacramento Police spokesman Sgt. Roger Kinney said the first officers arrived on the scene after receiving a call reporting a domestic violence incident. Kinney said the mother of the children was a victim of domestic violence.
The woman’s husband, identified as Robert William Hodges, 32, was arrested in connection with the triple homicide and domestic violence case, Kinney said. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled him over near Interstate 80 and West El Camino Avenue, Kinney said.
Hodges was the father of the children, Kinney confirmed Wednesday morning.
He is suspected of fleeing the crime scene. An alert with his information was sent out to regional law enforcement and his car was spotted by a CHP officer, who pulled him over.
He was detained without incident, Kinney said. Hodges is expected to be booked into the Yolo County Jail on three counts of murder and a felony domestic violence charge.
Betty Scott, a five-year resident of the complex, said she lives in the unit underneath the victims. Wednesday’s incident unfolded after the mother came home from work, she said.
“He was choking her and she called the police for domestic violence,” she said. “She was sitting out in front of the apartment on the ground, she was sitting there crying.”
At some point, she went upstairs, entered the apartment, and discovered her children were dead, Scott said. That’s when she began to scream.
“It was like a good family,” she said. “You couldn't even tell (anything) was wrong.”
Neighbor Teresa Bustamante lives across from the unit that she said police officers were walking in and out of throughout the night. She said she first heard about the homicide when an officer came to her door and told her three children died after being suffocated.
She said she and her son, who was watching TV in the living room, did not hear anything suspicious coming from the apartment before police arrived. She described the family as very quiet and said they kept to themselves.
William Crawford, who lives in the apartment next to Bustamante, said he saw police cars when he returned from work at a nearby store. He said he remembered seeing a man and a woman living in the home over the years, as well as three children.
“He always seemed like a good father, (he was) outgoing,” Crawford said. “The kids seemed to love him.”
Both he and Juan Gutierrez, who lives in a separate building, recalled seeing a boy who was about 10 or 11 years old, as well as a baby. The middle child was possibly a girl a few years younger than the eldest son, Crawford said.
A chaplain will be sent out to help neighbors of the victims, Kinney said. Grief counselors will be made available to the officers who responded to the scene, as well as to students in the Washington Unified School District.
“It’s been pretty impactful for all of us,” Kinney said. “It’s gut wrenching for the officers and firefighter who responded to the call.”
Police received a domestic violence call about 9:20 p.m. at the Timbers Apartments.
Shortly after they received the initial information, they were told that there also appeared to be three dead children inside the home.
Officers arrived and began life-saving measures, which were continued by firefighters when they arrived. The children were declared dead shortly after.
Kinney did not give any specifics about the injuries to either the children or the mother. He did not know whether the woman was inside the home when the children were killed, he said.
Yolo County Superior Court records show no significant criminal history for Hodges. He was ticketed in 2007 for a defective windshield, though the fine was later dismissed. He paid off a speeding ticket given to him in 2004, as well as one given to him a year later after he failed to stop at an intersection with a broken traffic signal. In the 2005 case, Hodges was also cited for driving an unregistered car.
