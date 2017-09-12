Around the Region (09/13/17)

MODESTO
What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5.00 entry fee, sandwich and chips $5. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Association of Fundraising Professionals Yosemite Chapter Lunch
When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: Amy Wolfe, AgSafe President and CEO, will discuss small shop fundraising, “The Art of doing more with less.” Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers, and includes lunch. For more information or to register for the meeting email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: Woodland Ave. Slurry and Seal
When: Sept. 19 through Oct. 4
Where: Woodland Ave. Area
Info: City of Modesto Public Works Department will be working in the following areas: Woodland Avenue to Rosemore Avenue, Rosemore Avenue to Kansas Avenue, Kansas Avenue to Morse Avenue, and Morse Avenue to Woodland Avenue. Slurry sealing extends the life of a street by five to seven years. For more information contact the Public Works Department, Streets Division at 209-342-2244.
HUGHSON
What: Day with Wildlife
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center, 1220 Geer Road
Info: The Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center - Fox Grove Fishing Access - will be having its Day with Wildlife presentation. The public is welcome to learn about the resident animal population of Stanislaus County, along with kid's activities, raffle and food for purchase. For more information contact Cindy at cindy@stanislauswildlife.org or visit www.stanislauswildlife.org.
OAKDALE
What: Skirts 'n Flirts Square Dance Club
When: Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Grange Hall, 30 Lambuth Ave.
Info: The Skirts 'n Flirts Square Dance Club will be offering its 12 week square dancing class to the public. Special price of $15 per person for the first 6 prepaid classes will be offered, when you mention the Region column or bring article to first class. New dancers are welcome for the first 3 classes, afterwards signups will be closed. For more information contact Pat at 209-556-8524 or Jeri at 209-681-2699 or visit singleskirtsnflirts.ccsda.org.
TURLOCK
What: Local Legislators Mobile Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Turlock Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the local legislators mobile district office hours. Representatives for Congressman Jeff Denham, Senator Tom Berryhill and Assembly Member Heath Flora will be in attendance. For more information contact the chamber at 209.632.2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
40 YEARS AGO: The Riverbank City Council voted unanimously to ban topless dancing within city limits. The city council then tabled any action on a different ordinance that would have prohibited nude encounter studios, theaters, peep shows and nude or adult art or photography and other such events and venues. More than 100 residents attended the council meeting in opposition, some wearing the “good guy” white bakers’ hats. The controversary began when businessmen Sam Bernal announced to the council that he planned to open a topless bar; the city council was surprised they did not have an ordinance in place for this type of business.
