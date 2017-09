The lava lake within in Halema‘uma‘u Crater dropped overnight on September 7, 2017, and was out of sight during the day, about 105 feet below the vent rim. The glow show after dark is fantastic, says Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in comments posted with the video on Facebook, as evidenced in this time lapse video by National Park Service volunteer Janice Wei. It was taken 3 days ago during a one-hour span as the moon rose.