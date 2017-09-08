Lovingly restored 1919 pumper returns to Fire Department. Learn what will become of it.

The Modesto Fire Department's first motorized pumper truck, a 1919 Seagrave, is back home and will be the showpiece of a historical display being assembled for the MFD's original station on 11th Street.
The truck was brought to Station 1 on Thursday, after long-retired Modesto Junior College counselor Bill Spidell spent 12 years or more restoring it. Spidell and his wife, Alma, bought the old engine in 2002 for $3,500, and MFD Interim Chief Alan Ernst said it cost them thousands more to bring it back to its original condition.
The restoration was largely complete in 2014, but the Spidells held onto it until a secure place to house and display it could be found.
In September 2014, Bee columnist Jeff Jardine wrote on the history of the Seagrave, which was decommissioned in the early 1960s, and Bill Spidell's work to restore it. This excerpt shows the lengths the Modestan went to: "By the time Modesto sold the 1919 Seagrave, the solid-rubber tires and wooden-spoke rims had been swapped out for metal rims with inflated tires. So he sent the original wood rims back to Canton, Ohio, where a company replicated the solid tires, mounted them and returned them to him in Modesto."
Ernst said the restoration and the return of the vehicle to the department are priceless. "This was the very first motorized pumper the department purchased, in 1919," he said Friday. "We transitioned from horses and carts to that vehicle. We're absolutely thrilled that we're able to accommodate Mr. Spidell's wishes and house the Seagrave in Station 1. The station hosts dozens of tours a year, for hundreds if not thousands of school-age children. It's great to have a visual piece of our history to share with them."
The Seagrave wasn't restored to serve as only a static display. Its engine was rebuilt and it has its original Sireno siren. It won't be fighting fires, of course, but "we definitely see it as a piece we can take to different locations in the city to recognize our proud history," Ernst said.
Monday, the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Seagrave will be rolled out for the remembrance ceremony hosted by the Modesto police and fire departments at Station 1. As part of the event, the Fire Department will formally recognize the Spidells for their donation of the pumper, Ernst said.
In its new home at 600 11th St., the Seagrave will have a display of department history built around it, including an old staircase from Station 2 and a fire pole to replace one removed years ago, Ernst said.
Retired members of the department are donating materials, he said, and there's a historical preservation fund that's accepting donations. "We have a lot of equipment to display, and the McHenry Museum has invited us to tour and look for historical documents we can display. ... We're really looking for pictures and old contracts or declarations. They have files they're scanning — they’ll keep the originals, most likely."
In addition, the museum has some Fire Department artifacts not on display that may be a part of the display for a period of time, Ernst said.
No money will be committed from the department's general fund beyond what's put into routine maintenance, he said. Crews from firehouses have worked to prepare the area of the mini-museum, such as pressure washing and painting. And faux brick facing has been put over a wall that had water damage.
Schoolchildren on tour won't be the only ones who can enjoy Station 1's historical display when it's ready. "All our fire stations are public buildings," the chief said. "Because it's an active firehouse, we do ask for reservations for tours and we do birthdays. Adults are always welcome. All we ask is that people give us a call to arrange a time. "
The Fire Department's main number is 209-572-9590.
Monday's 9/11 ceremony will begin at 9:55 a.m. and conclude by about 10:30 a.m., when there will be a public safety open house. Apparatus and specialized units will be on display, and tours will be conducted.
