Around the Region (09/08/17)

MODESTO
What: Tuolumne River cleanup
When: Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: American Legion Hall (corner S. Santa Cruz Ave. and Legions Park Dr.)
Info: The Operation 9-2-99 will be having another clean up of Tuolumne River through Modesto. Participant are encouraged to bring gloves and wear appropriate work attire. A signed waiver for adult and youth volunteers is required prior to clean up. For more information and get waiver form visit sites.google.com.
What: AAUW Brunch
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Private Residence
Info: The American Association of University Women - Oakdale, Riverbank and Escalon Branch will be having a membership brunch. Rachelle Pabalan, Oakdale High School alum and current Stanford University student, will discuss her connection to AAUW and her experiences attending the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL). Prospective members are invited to attend. For reservations and location information call 209-847-0271. For more information visit www.aauw.org.
What: Democratic Women's Club meeting
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus will be meeting with special guests currently running for office. In attendance will be Fiona Ma for Treasurer for the State of California, candidates for Congressional District 10 and candidates for Modesto City Council. Seating is limited and reservations required. For more information or to reserve a seat contact Patty Hughes 209-303-4042 or email: DemWomensClub@gmail.com or visit www.demwomensclub.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gracy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
75 YEARS AGO: The school year for Ceres Union High School was expected to begin Sept. 21, however that could be changed depending on the harvest schedule. This announcement was made by A. S. Cakebread, district superintendent and stated that the decision to begin on Sept. 21 fell to the school board. Unless moved back, students were required to register the following week with seniors on the 15th and the other classes following three days later.
