Oakdale council argues over anti-bigotry gesture inspired by Nathan Damigo

Oakdale OKs resolution promoting unity Alex Romo Carrillo shares thoughts Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 just after the Oakdale City Council voted 3-0 with two abstentions on a resolution promoting unity. Oakdale is the adopted home of white nationalist leader Nathan Damigo; the council majority took a stand against hate and racism, while those abstaining -- J.R. McCarty and Cherilyn Bairos -- said it's redundant to proclaim something already promised in the U.S. Constitution. (Garth Stapley/gstapley@modbee.com) Alex Romo Carrillo shares thoughts Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 just after the Oakdale City Council voted 3-0 with two abstentions on a resolution promoting unity. Oakdale is the adopted home of white nationalist leader Nathan Damigo; the council majority took a stand against hate and racism, while those abstaining -- J.R. McCarty and Cherilyn Bairos -- said it's redundant to proclaim something already promised in the U.S. Constitution. (Garth Stapley/gstapley@modbee.com) bclark@modbee.com

