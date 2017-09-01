Around the Region (09/02/17)

MODESTO
What: Cruising for a Cause
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: American Tire Depot, 3120 McHenry Ave.
Info: Boy Scouts of America Cub Pack #14 invites the public to its event: “Cruising for a Cause - Art & Cool Cars Show & Shine”. The event will serve as a collection kick off for the 2017 Toy for Tots program by Marine Corp. BSA Cub Scout Pack #14 will have popcorn sales, lemonade day stand on site with refreshments, cars - no fees - will have VIP parking and a crafters raffle will benefit the packs local food pantry. For more information email 2AngelWings@att.net.
What: Senior Stride Fun Walk
When: Sept. 8, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.
Info: Senior Stride Fun Walk provides seniors, families and friends the opportunity to enjoy fellowship, a fun walk, entertainment and more while learning about services and resources available to them. Sponsored by the Modesto Rotary Club and the registration fee to participate is $2 and includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, community vendor fair and more. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. For additional information or to register call 209-578-9999 or visit modestorotary.org.
MARIPOSA
What: Master Gardeners at the Fair
When: Friday through Monday
Where: Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Rd.
Info: The Mariposa Master Gardeners, along with the 4H club, will have activities for children and their families in the Horticultural Building of the fair. Activities include, “Make Your Soil and Eat it Too!”, “See How Roots Grow!”and more. The master gardener will also be taking entries for the floral and/or produce competition, until Thursday, between 1 - 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. For more information call 209-966-7078 or email mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu or visit www.mariposafair.com.
JAMESTOWN
What: Labor Day Train Rides
When: Saturday through Monday
Where: Railtown 1897 SHP, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 celebrates the Labor Day Weekend with train rides in the famous “Movie Star Locomotive” Sierra No. 3. Then on Labor Day Monday, vintage diesel train rides are available for interested park visitors. Excursion trains will depart at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, for a six-mile, 45-minute round trip ride along the rails of the famous “Movie Railroad,” passing through California’s scenic Gold Country. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youths ages 6-17 and free for children five and under. For more information, call 209-984- 3953 or visit www.railtown1897.org.
RIPON
What: Lucca Winery Summer Concert Series
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road
Info: The Lucca Winery Summer Concert Series comes to a close with the bands Stealin’ Chicago and Aja Vu. Stealin’ Chicago pays tribute to the band Chicago while Aja Vu pays its tribute to the music of Steely Dan. Gates open at 6:30 with dinner available for $15; and concert tickets starting at $30; show starts at 8 p.m. For more information contact John Griswold 209-543-4261 or Jerry Cooper 209-471-3265 or visit www.Red-Tie.org.
TURLOCK
What: Policeman’s Ball
When: Sept. 9, 6 to 11 p.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: The Turlock Police Association and the Widows and Orphans Foundation invite the public to the 20th annual event. Proceeds go to fund scholarships for local high school students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Tickets are $35, $60 couples and may be purchased at the Turlock Police Department. Sponsorships are also available. For more information Maribel Rodriguez 209-664-7363.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Modesto public schools will open for the new term on Sept. 11, a Tuesday, rather than Sept. 10, a Monday. The decision to open a day later was made by the Board of Education because of the Admission Day celebration was to be held on that Monday instead of the Sunday. The board also failed to award a contract for a new high school building due to the absence of directors. And in final actions from the board meeting, Ms. Jennie Chase was appointed as member of the faculty at the new Washington grammar school, her salary was $85 per month.
