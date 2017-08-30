Three officers shot with high-powered rifle at Sacramento Ramada Inn

More Videos 1:01 Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver Pause 1:01 Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 0:53 Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto 0:26 Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 3:43 Modesto Pastor Glen Berteau discusses 'stupid white people' comment 0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 0:21 Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports. Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports. Renee Byer and Paul Kitagaki, Jr. The Sacramento Bee

