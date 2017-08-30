Three officers shot with high-powered rifle at Sacramento Ramada Inn

Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, which began Wednesday morning at the Ramada Inn in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard with a stolen vehicle investigation, said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
A vehicle theft task force consisting of CHP officers, sheriff’s deputies and probation officers had gone to to hotel parking lot. Two suspects, both women, then led law enforcers on a chase about 10:30 a.m. that ended in the Laguna area, where the women were taken into custody, Turnbull said.
Officers then checked on other possible suspects in a room at the Ramada Inn. When they knocked on a hotel room door, a man opened fire through the door and struck two CHP officers, Turnbull said. Additional deputies responded on the the back side of the room. The male suspect, wielding a high-powered rifle, engaged in a shootout that injured a deputy.
The suspect managed to get into a car and escape on Fulton Avenue. He turned onto El Camino Avenue and crashed near Watt Avenue. He then exchanged gunfire again with officers. He was struck and then arrested.
The suspect and the officers were taken to area hospitals. Their condition is not known.
The crime scene remained active Wednesday afternoon. Two officers walked through the Ramada shortly before 3 p.m., guns drawn, and said they were clearing the hotel floor by floor.
Ramada guest Oneasha Martin, 23, said she woke up shortly before noon to the sound of gunshots. She came out of her room but police yelled at her to get back inside. She saw an officer taken away by ambulance.
The incident unfolded in a part of Fulton Avenue that is lined with used car lots and related businesses. About a dozen police vehicles remained parked Wednesday afternoon near the arch that was erected some years ago as an effort to brand the street. Helicopters circled overhead.
Mike Atayas operates Atayas Motors next to the Ramada. He said he was working out back when he heard a long volley of gunshots, “like a machine gun.”
“It kept going and going and it didn’t stop,” Atayas said.
Atayas said he saw a gray Challenger drive wildly down Fulton Avenue shortly after he heard the shots. “It was crashing into everything,” he said.
At Primetime Autos, a used car lot on Auburn Boulevard near the Ramada, Raj Singhl said he heard “a lot of gunshots and cars driving by.”
“Then the cops came to our shop and said, ‘Stay down and keep it locked.’ ”
That was about 11:45, Singh said. He said he first heard two or three individual gunshots, then a volley of rapid fire. He said after hearing the shots, he went outside, where he had employees working, to make sure they were safe. The police told them to get inside. They ducked behind some cars at first, then went in and locked the doors.
Several major roadways and intersections near the shooting scene remain closed indefinitely, including the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard, as officers from around the region respond to the scene.
Traffic on the nearby Business 80 freeway continues to flow, but eastbound freeway traffic is moving at stop-and-go pace. Both the westbound and eastbound off-ramps from Business 80 to Fulton Avenue are closed.
Westbound traffic on Business 80 also is congested just east of the site near Watt Avenue due to a collision that appears to be unrelated to the shooting.
Plz RT! Traffic on Fulton Ave and Auburn Blvd shut down due to Officer Involved Shooting. All access from I-80 closed. PIO on scene. #SSDAIR— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 30, 2017
Nearby El Camino Fundamental High School was placed in a precautionary shelter-in-place Wednesday afternoon because of the shooting. But the shelter-in-place was later lifted and school ended at the usual time of 2:58 p.m., according to Trent Allen, Sacramento Unified School District spokesman.
Due to the closure of El Camino Avenue as part of the investigation, students were released along Eastern Avenue.
Wednesday's triple-shooting took place about five miles from the site of the former Motel 6, since razed, where Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver was shot in October 2014 when he checked on a couple sitting in a car in the parking lot. The couple then allegedly embarked on a shooting spree that also killed Placer County sheriff's Deputy Michael Davis Jr. and wounded a third deputy.
Luis Monroy Bracamontes and his wife, Janelle Monroy, are awaiting trial in the case.
Return to sacbee.com for updates.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
