Modesto police officer killed in bicycle accident

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

August 22, 2017 8:18 PM

A Modesto police officer has died after being involved in a traffic accident, authorities said.

Police Chief Galen Carroll announced the death in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“It is with deep sadness I notify the community that we lost one of our officers tonight,” Carroll said. “Earlier in the evening, one of our officers was involved in a vehicle vs. bicyclist accident where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The accident was reported on Maid Mariane Lane near Savage school in Village One.

Authorities said no further information would be released. The investigation has been turned over to the California Highway Patrol.

“This is a huge loss for his family and the Modesto Police Department community,” Carroll said.

