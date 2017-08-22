From their office window, Modesto detectives witness a crime in progress

Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon when Modesto detectives witnessed them stealing copper from the rooftop air conditioning unit of a building across the street from the police department.
“From the window of their office they see these guys tearing up an AC on the rooftop of a business that is kitty corner to the police department,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
The detectives and other officers surrounded the building in the northwest coroner of G and Tenth streets and ordered the suspects down. The men came down and tried to run but quickly surrendered when they realized they were surrounded by officers and a police K9, Graves said.
The men were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. Their names and charges were not available Tuesday evening.
