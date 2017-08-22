Two men were arrested after detectives witnessed them stealing copper from a rooftop air conditioning unit in the 700 blk of 10th Street on Tuesday (08-22-17). The men were spotted by detectives from an office in the police department, which sits diagonal from the building they were on.
Two men were arrested after detectives witnessed them stealing copper from a rooftop air conditioning unit in the 700 blk of 10th Street on Tuesday (08-22-17). The men were spotted by detectives from an office in the police department, which sits diagonal from the building they were on. Modesto Police Dept Modesto Police Dept
Two men were arrested after detectives witnessed them stealing copper from a rooftop air conditioning unit in the 700 blk of 10th Street on Tuesday (08-22-17). The men were spotted by detectives from an office in the police department, which sits diagonal from the building they were on. Modesto Police Dept Modesto Police Dept

News

From their office window, Modesto detectives witness a crime in progress

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

August 22, 2017 6:52 PM

Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon when Modesto detectives witnessed them stealing copper from the rooftop air conditioning unit of a building across the street from the police department.

“From the window of their office they see these guys tearing up an AC on the rooftop of a business that is kitty corner to the police department,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.

The detectives and other officers surrounded the building in the northwest coroner of G and Tenth streets and ordered the suspects down. The men came down and tried to run but quickly surrendered when they realized they were surrounded by officers and a police K9, Graves said.

The men were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. Their names and charges were not available Tuesday evening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fire destroys home in orchard off McHenry

Fire destroys home in orchard off McHenry 1:02

Fire destroys home in orchard off McHenry
Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’
Fire threatens hotel in Modesto 0:41

Fire threatens hotel in Modesto

View More Video