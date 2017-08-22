Around the Region (08/21/17)

MODESTO

What: SIR Branch 103 – Monthly Luncheon

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto, CA

Info: Sons in Retirement (SIR) Branch 103 is a Gentlemen’s luncheon club. A member of the Modesto Police Department will discuss Modesto’s current level of gang activity. For more information contact Bob Kredit, 209-275-9530 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch103/.

What: Senior Day Dances

When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue

Info: Dance to the sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band; $5 entry fee. Sandwich and chips for sale, $5. Dances help support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.

What: Table Setting Luncheon

When: Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Seasons Catering at McHenry Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.

Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation invites the public to its 31 annual Table Setting Luncheon. Doors open at 10:30 and the cost is $40. Reservations are required. There will be the traditional table viewing and light refreshments. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information or to make reservation for the lunch, contact Barbara Wesley 209-575-9615.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Summertime Tours

When: Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.

Info: Visitors will tour the museum's collections of wagons and carriages and will learn about the history of the gold country within the Angels Camp and Mother Lode regions. Tours are free with museum admission. Museum hours are Wednesday through Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 adults; $3 children (5-11) and free for children (4 & younger) and museum members. For more information contact 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.

SONORA

What: “Outlaws of the Mother Lode”

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: New Melones Visitor Center and Museum

Info: The New Melones Visitor Center and Museum will feature the program, “Outlaws of the Mother Lode”. A ranger will present stories and tall tales of the desperate desperados that ran afoul of the law in the Mother Lode, including Black Bart and Joaquin Murrieta. For more information contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.

TURLOCK

What: Policeman’s Ball

When: Sept. 9, 6 to 11 p.m.

Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road

Info: The Turlock Police Association and the Widows and Orphans Foundation invite the public to the 20th annual event. Proceeds fund scholarships for local high school students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple, and may be purchased at the Turlock Police Department. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, call Maribel Rodriguez at 209-664-7363.

40 YEARS AGO: The Modesto City Council voted 4-3 to approve a 36-cent square foot tax on new homes and $500 tax on new mobile home spaces in order to raise money for financing impacting school districts. The collection of the taxes from the developers would have taken effect 30 days after the implementation of ordinance and last for a five-year period. The money from the taxes on devlopers was to go into a fund to pay back the city for a $1 million loan to purchase property for six elementary school districts and the high school district.