More Videos 0:33 Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto Pause 1:42 Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:00 Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:49 California farmer fights US in court 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 1:45 Eclipse viewing in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How an early earthquake warning works California is expanding an early earthquake warning system that could give people as long as a minute to prepare for a disaster. California is expanding an early earthquake warning system that could give people as long as a minute to prepare for a disaster. Courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

California is expanding an early earthquake warning system that could give people as long as a minute to prepare for a disaster. Courtesy U.S. Geological Survey