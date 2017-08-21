Update: Freight train strikes and kills woman in downtown Modesto; traffic slows

A freight train struck and killed a woman in downtown Modesto, slowing traffic at several street crossings, police reported.
The unidentified woman was on the track at Eighth and I streets when the Union Pacific Railroad train hit her at about 5 p.m., spokeswoman Jessica Smart of the Modesto Police Department said.
The reason why the woman was on the track is under investigation, Smart said.
The train remained stopped into the evening, blocking crossings from D to L streets and slowing access to Highway 99.
