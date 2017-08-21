News

Update: Freight train strikes and kills woman in downtown Modesto; traffic slows

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

August 21, 2017 6:36 PM

A freight train struck and killed a woman in downtown Modesto, slowing traffic at several street crossings, police reported.

The unidentified woman was on the track at Eighth and I streets when the Union Pacific Railroad train hit her at about 5 p.m., spokeswoman Jessica Smart of the Modesto Police Department said.

The reason why the woman was on the track is under investigation, Smart said.

The train remained stopped into the evening, blocking crossings from D to L streets and slowing access to Highway 99.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto 0:33

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto
Eclipse viewing in Modesto 1:45

Eclipse viewing in Modesto
Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock 1:00

Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock

View More Video