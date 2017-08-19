Concept art of Volkswagen’s I.D. Buzz.
News

The Volkswagen bus is coming back, with modern twists

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

August 19, 2017 7:23 PM

Volkswagen is officially bringing back the microbus, a hippie favorite first released in the 1950s.

Set to hit America in 2022, the I.D. Buzz will be electric and could have self-driving elements, according to USA Today.

The car will have 369 horsepower, compared to the 25 of the original microbus, according to CNET’s Tim Stevens, who test drove a concept vehicle. Stevens wrote that the car can go 0 to 60 mph in less than five seconds.

Volkswagen announced the news at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Saturday, Forbes reported.

“The microbus has long been part of the California lifestyle,” CEO Herbert Diess said, according to Forbes.

The automaker decided to produce the car after displaying prototypes at shows and receiving positive feedback, Diess said.

