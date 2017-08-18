Around the Region (08/18/17)

MODESTO
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio, 1314 H Street
Info: The Latino Emergency Council invites the public to its next meeting featuring speakers Barbara Vassell, the Communicable Disease Manager for Stanislaus County Health Services Agency and Dr. Vaishampayan. They will discuss current health concerns, including the St. Luis Virus. For more information contact Dale Butler 209-613-1058.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Red Dirt and Gold Dust Music Festival
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gunclub Road
Info: Second annual event includes entertainment by Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, Jamie Lin Wilson, Porter Union and Cottonwood Creek. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.whiskeyslideproductions.com.
ARNOLD
What: “A Day in the Park”
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 1170 East Highway 4
Info: Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public to, “A Day in the Park”. Calaveras Big Trees State Park will play host to the family oriented event with live music by the Magnolia Rhythm Trio. Food will be available for purchase from Big Boys Barbecue. There will be arts and crafts for the kids and Columbia State Park will be on hand to share everyday life in the 1870’s. For more information call 209-795-1196 or visit www.bigtrees.org.
MARIPOSA
What: Mariposa Master Gardeners Workshop
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to Noon
Where: Mariposa County Administration, 5100 Bullion St.
Info: Mariposa Master Gardeners will be hosting a workshop focusing landscaping after a natural disaster, such as a fire. Guest speaker Michael S. Beaudoin of the Mariposa County Fire Safe Council will present, “Firescaping & What to Change in a Changing Forest,” an examination of living well and safely in fire prone rural areas. Space is limited, registration is suggested. For more information or to register call 209-966-2417 or visit cemariposa.ucanr.edu.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club Membership Tea
When: Aug. 31, Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Rd.
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club is holding their 2nd Annual New Membership Tea for women who are interested in learning about the not-for-profit organization whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the City of Oakdale. There is no charge to attend the Tea. Reservations are required for the new membership tea. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com or visit oakdalewomensclub.org or Facebook.
SONORA
What: “Nocturnal Happenings”
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: New Melones Visitor Center and Museum
Info: The New Melones Visitor Center and Museum will feature the program, “Nocturnal Happenings”. The program will be led by park rangers who will point out the trails and sounds of animals that call the park home; bats, owls and more. For more information contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Stanislaus County received $49,029.94 for its portion of the state gasoline tax for the quarter ending June 30. The State Controller Harry B. Riley made the allotment based on the county’s vehicle registration, 34,372 vehicles. There was a total of $12,036,559 taken in by the state from the gasoline tax, of which $4,012,186 went to the state’s fifty eight counties. The balance of $8,024,186 went to California’s state highway fund for construction and maintenance, while $2,006,093 was set aside for cities and/or the division of highways for future construction.
