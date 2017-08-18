Demand for solar eclipse glasses ahead of the August 21 "Great American Solar Eclipse" is so high, scammers are making counterfeits. AP, NASA Goddard/YouTube, Sarah Whitmire/McClatchy
Demand for solar eclipse glasses ahead of the August 21 "Great American Solar Eclipse" is so high, scammers are making counterfeits. AP, NASA Goddard/YouTube, Sarah Whitmire/McClatchy

News

Do pets need eclipse glasses too?

By Ed Fletcher

efletcher@sacbee.com

August 18, 2017 5:04 PM

If viewing the eclipse is bad for unprotected human eyes, do pet owners need to worry about their furry friends during Monday’s celestial event?

The short answer: not so much.

While dogs and cats eyes are susceptible to the same damage humans would encounter looking into the sun during the eclipse, they typically don’t stare at the sun, experts said.

Looking directly at the sun without authentic eclipse glasses can cause vision loss or permanent blindness, according to the American Astronomical Society.

“Our ophthalmologists don’t see much need for concern with animals during the eclipse,” said Rob Warren, a spokesman for the UC Davis Veterinary Hospital. “Yes, their eyes could be damaged permanently if they looked directly into the sun, but animals don’t do that on normal days so there’s no reason to believe they would do it during an eclipse.

“However, if owners are concerned for their pets’ safety, the only way to guarantee their eyes won’t be damaged by the sun is to keep them indoors,” Warren said.

At least one astronomy professor says otherwise. He suggest equipping pets with eclipse viewing glasses.

“Safe solar viewing is always a must, no matter who it is,” Mike Reynolds, an astronomy professor at Florida State College in Jacksonville, Florida, said at the Northeast Astronomy Forum in April.

Securing protective glasses for your pet doesn’t seem like a viable option at this point—assuming your furry friend would actually wear them. All identifiable sources of protective eye wear in the Sacramento region are sold out. While Sacramento will experience a partial eclipse, several groups will be holding viewing parties. No word on whether they are pet-friendly.

In Sacramento, the moon will start to cover the sun at 9:02 a.m. on Monday. Maximum coverage, about 79 percent, will be at 10:17 a.m. The eclipse will be over at 11:39 a.m, scientists estimate.

What you need to know about the solar eclipse

On August 21, a solar eclipse will pass over all 50 United States for the first time since 1979. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services answers all your questions about safely viewing the solar eclipse in California.

California Governor's Office of Emergency Services

Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit

Demand for solar eclipse glasses ahead of the August 21 "Great American Solar Eclipse" is so high, scammers are making counterfeits.

AP, NASA Goddard/YouTube, Sarah Whitmire/McClatchy

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

You don't necessarily need fancy equipment to watch one of the sky's most awesome shows: a solar eclipse. With just a few simple supplies, you can make a pinhole camera that allows you to view the event safely and easily.

NASA

Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres

View More Video