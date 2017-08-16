This Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 image shows counter demonstrators holding a banner decrying white supremacist's at the entrance to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va.
This Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 image shows counter demonstrators holding a banner decrying white supremacist's at the entrance to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va. Steve Helber AP
Video of pastor’s ‘stupid white people’ speech about Charlottesville goes viral

By Anthony Sorci

August 16, 2017 9:30 AM

Glen Berteau, senior pastor of The House in Modesto, had stern words for the white supremacist groups behind the “Unite the Right” rally that turned deadly last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed during the rally organized by groups who took to the streets carrying Nazi and Confederate flags.

During a Sunday service at the Modesto church, Berteau strongly denounced the white supremacists. Video of the speech was later posted on Facebook and has attracted 2.3 million views as of Wednesday morning.

“For anybody to use the word of God, and saying you are going to use the word of God, to hate somebody of a different color, you have to be the dumbest person that’s on this earth to go ahead and say something like that,” he said. “There’s a bunch of stupid white people, I’m just telling you, that are stupid and telling people that God is into this, and God is not into this at all. There is not one person better than any other person. I don’t care what color you are. That is not the word of God.”

