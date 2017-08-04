‘That girl has a will to live.’ Rescuers describe finding missing Jamie Tull

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull Pause 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 1:05 Modesto City Schools Go Digital 1:49 Artist John D’Arcy is optimistic despite almost losing everything in the Detwiler Fire 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 2:18 Men who found missing Riverbank woman tell their story 0:51 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 1:40 Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno 0:33 Police investigating after man found dead atop roof in Modesto 0:39 Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Searchers who found missing Riverbank woman, Jamie Tull, 33, tell their story near a ranch on the outskirts of Planada, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. According to authorities, Jamie Tull had been missing for almost three weeks after crashing her vehicle near the intersection of East Childs Avenue and South Cunningham Road on July 17. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Searchers who found missing Riverbank woman, Jamie Tull, 33, tell their story near a ranch on the outskirts of Planada, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. According to authorities, Jamie Tull had been missing for almost three weeks after crashing her vehicle near the intersection of East Childs Avenue and South Cunningham Road on July 17. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star