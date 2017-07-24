It could be easier, cheaper for out-of-area food trucks to take part in local events

Stanislaus County could make it easier and cheaper for food trucks from outside of the area participate in local, one-day community events.
The county’s Department of Environmental Resources regulates, inspects and issues permits for food trucks in Stanislaus County. An annual permit is $480. Trucks can buy a $120 permit that is good for as long as 90 days to take part in “food events of a limited duration,” according to a staff report.
The county is considering charging a $55.50 permit fee for out-of-county food trucks that take part in one-day community events. The trucks would need a permit and passing inspection report from the county they are based in. Stanislaus County would verify that information as part of issuing its one-day permit and not conduct its own inspection.
The Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to set an Aug. 15 public hearing for an ordinance establishing the $55.50 fee. The ordinance would take effect Sept. 28 if approved by supervisors, according to the staff report.
The report estimates the county could issue 40 of these one-day permits in its current budget year.
Omega Nu — a Stanislaus County-based philanthropy — raised the issue that the $120 fee plus an inspection could discourage out-of-area food trucks from participating in one-day community events.
Omega Nu is planning on holding a festival featuring 10 to 15 food trucks as a fundraiser, said Omega Nu member Hilary Leffler. She said having the ability to draw trucks from as far away as the Bay Area and the Sacramento region helps everyone, including local food trucks, because the festival would draw a bigger crowd, including from outside the area.
Leffler said a workshop the county held this month about the proposal drew about 15 people from Omega Nu, organizers of local events and food trucks. She said there was no opposition. She stressed that the one-day permit is for trucks that participate in a community event and not come here and free lance for the day.
The supervisors meet at 9 a.m. in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments