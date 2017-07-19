Wake up and smell the coffee milk. Modesto dairy offers cold-brew with a twist

1:30 Funeral for lifelong New York Yankees fan Pause

0:19 Manteca police looking for public's help to catch South Veach Avenue burglar

0:24 Meet the creators of 'Zits' and 'Rubes' at When Cartoon Worlds Collide in SLO

1:15 Annual Civil War Revisited transforms Kearney Park into the 1860s

0:16 Sneak Peak: House of Dystopia

5:16 Predictions for Week 8 of Stanislaus District high school football

0:36 Images from the Oakland Hills fire (October 19, 1991)

1:24 Digging through the ashes near Coffey Park

0:57 Hughson soccer complex dedicated to Deputy Wallace