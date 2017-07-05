Macklemore feels “Glorious” about Modesto; city is backdrop for upcoming music video

Modesto is about to look glorious.

The city will be featured in the new music video “Glorious” by Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Macklemore, who filmed here with his grandmother last month. The Seattle-based rapper and his music partner Ryan Lewis are behind such hits as “Thrift Shop,” “Same Love” and “Can’t Hold Us.” Macklemore, born Benjamin Haggerty, has struck out on his own for his latest solo single which will premiere at 9 a.m. Thursday.

His publicist Carrie Tolles confirmed to The Bee that the video for “Glorious” was shot in Modesto. The artist was spotted at several locations around town over a three-day span from June 15-17. His stops included Foundation Tattoo on 11th Street, WinCo Foods on Plaza Parkway and Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner and Hy-Step Shoes on McHenry Avenue.

The production crew following him told onlookers he was filming with his grandmother, who lives in Modesto, in honor of her 100th birthday this November. Macklemore and his grandmother were seen riding in and dancing around a gold Cadillac convertible. His family, including wife and mother, joined him at some of the locations.

On his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday he posted photos with his grandmother, Helen, to promote the release of “Glorious” on Thursday. Join Bee staff Thursday morning on Facebook Live to watch the new video for “Glorious” and see if you can spot the Modesto locations along with us. Also let us know if you saw him while he was filming in Modesto in June.

