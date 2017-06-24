News

June 24, 2017 6:10 PM

One dead after car goes through fence off Highway 99 in Turlock

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

One person is dead after being ejected from a car that went off Highway 99 near Turlock on Saturday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Early reports indicate that the victim was ejected after a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 99 between West Main and Lander avenues went off the roadway and through a fence, landing on its side on the right shoulder. The accident was reported shortly after 4 p.m.

The Turlock Fire Department also responded to the scene and Tweeted out confirmation of the fatality.

No other information is currently available; we’ll update this story as more details are released.

