One dead after car goes through fence off Highway 99 in Turlock

One person is dead after being ejected from a car that went off Highway 99 near Turlock on Saturday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Early reports indicate that the victim was ejected after a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 99 between West Main and Lander avenues went off the roadway and through a fence, landing on its side on the right shoulder. The accident was reported shortly after 4 p.m.
The Turlock Fire Department also responded to the scene and Tweeted out confirmation of the fatality.
Turlock Fire on-scene of a Fatality Vehicle Accident on SB Highway 99 between W. Main & Lander. #turlock #TFD pic.twitter.com/XGg0Q00TaP— Turlock Fire Dept (@TurlockFire) June 25, 2017
No other information is currently available; we’ll update this story as more details are released.
Comments