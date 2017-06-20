James Marsters, left, with other cast members in an episode of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
James Marsters, left, with other cast members in an episode of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The WB
James Marsters, left, with other cast members in an episode of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The WB

News

June 20, 2017 8:02 PM

Modesto’s Marsters seeks Teen Choice throwback love for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

James Marsters – Modesto native, Hollywood actor and web series star – is getting the word out to teens and everyone else who follows him on Twitter to cast their vote for his old gig, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

But you need to vote fast.

Marsters starred as vampire Spike, love interest of slayer Buffy, in the 1997-2003 series that’s up for best “Throwback TV Show” in the upcoming Teen Choice Awards. Online voting started at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, and runs until 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, for the annual event that gives out awards in a variety of entertainment categories. The winners will be announced Aug. 13 during a telecast on Fox.

The 54-year-old Davis High School grad posted a link to the Teen Choice Awards site urging followers to vote for the show.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” – which garnered a huge cult following during and after its seven-season run – is one of six nominees in the Throwback category.

Marsters has stayed busy with other TV and film roles since his “Buffy” days. Currently, he’s starring in a web series “Vidiots,” which he created with a friend and fellow actor Mark Devine. He also is slated to star in a Hulu series from Marvel, “Runaways,” expected to air in 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Head Lice Removal Demonstration

Head Lice Removal Demonstration 2:26

Head Lice Removal Demonstration
Lopez Lake kayaker spots black bear — 'let's hope he doesn't want to go for a swim' 0:28

Lopez Lake kayaker spots black bear — 'let's hope he doesn't want to go for a swim'
See this raging river - it's why CHP has a warning after another drowning 0:33

See this raging river - it's why CHP has a warning after another drowning

View More Video