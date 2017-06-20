Modesto’s Marsters seeks Teen Choice throwback love for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

James Marsters – Modesto native, Hollywood actor and web series star – is getting the word out to teens and everyone else who follows him on Twitter to cast their vote for his old gig, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
But you need to vote fast.
Marsters starred as vampire Spike, love interest of slayer Buffy, in the 1997-2003 series that’s up for best “Throwback TV Show” in the upcoming Teen Choice Awards. Online voting started at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, and runs until 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, for the annual event that gives out awards in a variety of entertainment categories. The winners will be announced Aug. 13 during a telecast on Fox.
Look who's up on top of the nominee list...vote for #BuffyTheVampireSlayer for #ChoiceThrowbackTVShow!#BuffySlays20 https://t.co/YtAaXBB12i— James Marsters (@JamesMarstersOf) June 21, 2017
The 54-year-old Davis High School grad posted a link to the Teen Choice Awards site urging followers to vote for the show.
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” – which garnered a huge cult following during and after its seven-season run – is one of six nominees in the Throwback category.
Marsters has stayed busy with other TV and film roles since his “Buffy” days. Currently, he’s starring in a web series “Vidiots,” which he created with a friend and fellow actor Mark Devine. He also is slated to star in a Hulu series from Marvel, “Runaways,” expected to air in 2018.
Comments