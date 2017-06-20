Citing cancer cases, Ripon families demand cell towers be removed at schools

During the public comment period at the Ripon Unified School District board meeting Monday night, concerned parents and other residents called for the removal of a call phone tower at Weston Elementary School, where two students were diagnosed with cancer in the past year. The group has called for removal of all such towers near district schools, according to a report by KCRA 3.
More than 3,300 parents and other residents signed a petition demanding the towers’ removal, parent Monica Ferrulli, whose son Mason suffered a brain tumor, told KCRA.
Another student, Kyle Prime, had a tumor engulf a kidney.
An article on the website of the American Cancer Society says, in part, “Some people have expressed concern that living, working, or going to school near a cell phone tower might increase the risk of cancer or other health problems. At this time, there is very little evidence to support this idea. In theory, there are some important points that would argue against cellular phone towers being able to cause cancer.” It later adds, “Very few human studies have focused specifically on cellular phone towers and cancer risk.”
Monica Ferrulli told KCRA: "There's not enough research to say it is or it's not. So, why have our children be the experiment that discovers that it is later on?"
See the story at www.kcra.com/article/2-students-get-cancer-parents-want-cell-towers-removed-from-schools/10159535.
Comments