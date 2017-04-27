Turlock police asking for public’s help locating missing, at-risk man

The Turlock Police Department is asking for the public’s help located a missing, at-risk man.
Joe Silveira Vieira, 52, was last seen in Turlock around 10 a.m. Thursday driving his white Dodge Ram 2500 single cab pickup that has a large “JSV Services” sticker on the back window, chrome rims and tinted windows.
He is most likely in the areas of Stanislaus County, Merced County or the city of Atwater.
Anyone with information about Vieira’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Mayra Lewis at 209-668-1200.
Comments