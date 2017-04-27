News

April 27, 2017 4:53 PM

Turlock police asking for public’s help locating missing, at-risk man

Modesto Bee Staff

The Turlock Police Department is asking for the public’s help located a missing, at-risk man.

Joe Silveira Vieira, 52, was last seen in Turlock around 10 a.m. Thursday driving his white Dodge Ram 2500 single cab pickup that has a large “JSV Services” sticker on the back window, chrome rims and tinted windows.

He is most likely in the areas of Stanislaus County, Merced County or the city of Atwater.

Anyone with information about Vieira’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Mayra Lewis at 209-668-1200.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Exit Escape Room opens

Exit Escape Room opens 0:32

Exit Escape Room opens
Campus Clash competition in Modesto 2:05

Campus Clash competition in Modesto
Sikh Temple Turlock opens its doors to share beliefs 0:34

Sikh Temple Turlock opens its doors to share beliefs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos