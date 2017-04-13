Around the Region (4/14/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto JC New Music Concert
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The program will feature performances of original music compositions by student, faculty and local composers. The concert is open to the public and admission is free. A reception is held in the Auditorium lobby following the performance. For more information contact David Dow, 209-575-6249 or email dowd@mjc.edu.
What: Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra Chamber Concert
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church - Sanctuary, 850 16th St.
Info: The Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra Chamber Ensemble features many of the finest young musicians in our community. The ensemble will share favorite selections from their repertoire in this eclectic program. Tickets: $5 general admission. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by contacting the church office at 209-522–9046. For more information contact Arvin Berner 209-522-9046, ext. 101 or email ArvinBerner@firstumcmodesto.org.
What: Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: The Geneva Presbyterian Church invites the public to its pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. followed by a free egg hunt at 10 a.m. There will also be free crafts and activities starting at 9 a.m. For more information call 209-524-6841 or visit www.genevapc.org.
MURPHYS
What: Mr. Frog’s Wild Ride
When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m.
Where: Feeney Park, 260 Pennsylvania Gulch Rd.
Info: Mr. Frog’s Wild Ride is a bike riding fundraiser for the Feeney Park Foundation in Murphys. Registration information is available at www.mrfrogswildride.org. There will be an after-ride barbecue, snacks at various rest stops, SAG support and a relaxing massage. Registration for the 50K is $50 and the 100K is $60. For more information contact Wendi Bell, Ride Coordinator, 209-265-6034.
75 YEARS AGO: The Modesto High School Band, under the direction of Professor Frank Mancini, would be presenting its 12th annual concert. The school band would also be accompanied by the Modesto Orchestra and a capella choir.
